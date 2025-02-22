GAA Saturday live score updates: Mayo come from behind to take lead against Armagh

Fixtures and results:
Football
Division One:
Armagh 1-16 Mayo 1-17, 68 mins played. Dublin v Derry, 7.30pm
Division Two:
Monaghan 3-16 Cork 1-15 FT
Division Three:
Antrim 4-16 Leitrim 1-11 FT. Kildare v Laois, 7pm
Division Four:
Tipperary 0-8 London 2-4 HT. Carlow v Limerick, 6pm
Hurling
Division 1A:
Tipperary v Cork, 7.30pm
Division 1B:
Dublin 0-20 Offaly 0-16, 56 mins played
Division Two:
Derry 0-17 Kildare 2-25 FT
Turbitt levels the scores with a free! Armagh 1-17 Mayo 1-17
That’s the final score, a thrilling draw in Armagh.
A point from Ryan O’Donoghue gives Mayo a two-point lead with four minutes left. Stefan Campbell reduces it back to a point with an nicely kicked point. Armagh 1-16 Mayo 1-17
Mayo and Armagh exchange points from play, Matthew Ruane and Rory Grugan, then a point by Neary to equalise. What a comeback. 1-15 each after 59 mins. Then Aidan O’Shea puts Mayo ahead! 1-16 to 1-15.
Mayo are launching a comeback against Armagh. A goal by Davitt Neary and a two-pointer by Ryan O’Donoghue in quick succession. It’s 1-14 to 1-13 to Armagh now, with 52 minutes gone.
Hello and welcome to live coverage of the GAA action tonight, two decent matches in store at 7.30pm. Tipperary host Cork in the hurling Division 1A, while Dublin play Derry in Division One of the football league. Earlier, Monaghan beat Cork to make it three wins from four in Division Two, while Armagh lead Mayo 1-10 to 0-5 at the break in their Division One game. Dublin beating Offaly 1-14 to 1-10 at half-time in their Division 1B hurling clash.