GAA Saturday live score updates: Mayo come from behind to take lead against Armagh

Fixtures and results:

Football

Division One:

Armagh 1-16 Mayo 1-17, 68 mins played. Dublin v Derry, 7.30pm

Division Two:

Monaghan 3-16 Cork 1-15 FT

Division Three:

Antrim 4-16 Leitrim 1-11 FT. Kildare v Laois, 7pm

Division Four:

Tipperary 0-8 London 2-4 HT. Carlow v Limerick, 6pm

Hurling

Division 1A:

Tipperary v Cork, 7.30pm

Division 1B:

Dublin 0-20 Offaly 0-16, 56 mins played

Division Two:

Derry 0-17 Kildare 2-25 FT

Turbitt levels the scores with a free! Armagh 1-17 Mayo 1-17

That’s the final score, a thrilling draw in Armagh.

A point from Ryan O’Donoghue gives Mayo a two-point lead with four minutes left. Stefan Campbell reduces it back to a point with an nicely kicked point. Armagh 1-16 Mayo 1-17

Mayo and Armagh exchange points from play, Matthew Ruane and Rory Grugan, then a point by Neary to equalise. What a comeback. 1-15 each after 59 mins. Then Aidan O’Shea puts Mayo ahead! 1-16 to 1-15.

Mayo are launching a comeback against Armagh. A goal by Davitt Neary and a two-pointer by Ryan O’Donoghue in quick succession. It’s 1-14 to 1-13 to Armagh now, with 52 minutes gone.

🚨GOAL🚨



Davitt Neary smashes it in for @MayoGAA who are right back in it 💥#GAANOW #AllianzLeagues pic.twitter.com/LKolnYgIkP — The GAA (@officialgaa) February 22, 2025

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the GAA action tonight, two decent matches in store at 7.30pm. Tipperary host Cork in the hurling Division 1A, while Dublin play Derry in Division One of the football league. Earlier, Monaghan beat Cork to make it three wins from four in Division Two, while Armagh lead Mayo 1-10 to 0-5 at the break in their Division One game. Dublin beating Offaly 1-14 to 1-10 at half-time in their Division 1B hurling clash.