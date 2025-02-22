GAA annual congress: Jarlath Burns confirms new streaming service GAA+

The GAA is to launch a new streaming service to replace GAAGo. In his address to annual congress, association president Jarlath Burns confirmed the establishment of GAA+.

The new service is owned by the GAA, as opposed to the GAAGo, which was a joint venture with RTÉ and which has proved controversial.

“Late last year we made the decision to retain the rights for media packages 5 and 6, previously shown domestically by GAAGo, before exploring what we would do with them.

“Today, I am pleased to confirm the next phase in our ‘over the top/direct to fan’ streaming offering with the announcement of our fully GAA-owned and operated service called GAA+.

READ MORE

“GAA+ will mean more content across live matches and additional programming, including midweek programming, and continued value for members and supporters alike. It will stream its first live games from the opening weekend of this year’s championship.”

He said that the move was taken for a number of reasons, strategic and to “future-proof” the media rights, particularly in the digital sphere.

“Our growing in-house expertise allows us to pursue this project entirely on our own in the domestic and international markets, but I would like to acknowledge and thank RTÉ for their collaboration and partnership over the course of the last decade.

“Their know-how and experience were vital in establishing proof of concept for what was a new venture and a first in Irish sport.

“We look forward to working with them as traditional media partners for many years to come – as part of a mutually beneficial relationship that stretches back to the first European Sports broadcast on 2RN in 1926.

“This latest development represents a major step forward for us in managing and utilising our own rights and when you consider the seismic changes in the media landscape over the last decade, this has to be welcomed.

More details about the schedule will be confirmed in the coming weeks.”

Taking the service in-house can be seen as the fulfilment of a long-held ambition within the GAA, expressed as far back as the 2002 Strategic Review Committee report.

In his speech, he also reflected positively on the work of the Football Review Committee, which he established last year and which produced the experimental rules under which the current league season has been proceeding.

“It is a long time since there has been this much excitement and positive commentary about Gaelic football. If they have done nothing else, our Football Review Committee has restored people’s faith in the game, made people fall in love with the game again and see the enormous potential that exists.

“The mission is not over, and there will be twists and turns between now and a gathering for Special Congress next October to agree on the final amendments for a finished article in 2026.”

On Casement Park, Burns said the priority now was to secure a stadium for Ulster GAA activities now that the idea of the ground as a venue for Euro 28 has been abandoned.

“Whilst we are all getting impatient about Casement Park, we urge all of the parties to come together to ensure that we can have a stadium in Ulster that will be modern, fit for purpose, future-proofed and capable of serving the needs of our Association.

“As president, and on behalf of all the members of our Association, we will accept no more empty promises.

“It is also important to acknowledge that we have major infrastructural projects to consider such as Louth, Navan, the finishing of Walsh Park and Semple Stadium, which is the genuine home of hurling.

“I would like to reassure the delegates here today that we have a plan to finance this which is at an advanced stage and we are meeting the Government next week to present it to them and if this plan comes together, it will create financial support which will fund a proper 10-year infrastructure strategy which will not only prepare the GAA for integration – but will future-proof us for the next 30 years and I am really confident that this will happen.”