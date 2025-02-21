Family of Seán Brown introduced by Jarlath Burns at opening session of GAA congress

GAA president Jarlath Burns introduced the family of Seán Brown to a standing ovation at the association’s annual congress in the Abbey Hotel, Donegal, on Friday night. The Bellaghy club chairman was murdered in May 1997 and his family have spent the past 27 years pursuing justice for his memory.

In December, a High Court judge in Northern Ireland ordered a public inquiry into the murder after finding the British government remained in breach of a human rights duty to examine the full extent of state collusion in the killing.

That government lodged a notice of appeal and this awaits determination.

Burns sketched the history of political targeting of association members, noting that it was the congress of 100 years ago, which in 1925 decided to name a stand in Croke Park in memory of Michael Hogan, the Tipperary footballer, who died on Bloody Sunday in 1920.

He further noted that Friday was the 37th anniversary of the murder of 23-year-old Aidan McAnespie, shot dead at the border near Aughnacloy while on his way to a match with his club Aghaloo O’Neills and also raised the memory of Seán Farmer and Colm McCartney, who were murdered at a bogus checkpoint in Armagh returning from the All-Ireland football semi-final at Croke Park in August 1975.

“GAA Congress brings together the largest contingent of GAA members every year,” said Burns. “People who are representatives of the likes of Seán Brown, a family man, a community man and a GAA man who was abducted and murdered while he stayed back alone to lock up the club grounds of Bellaghy Wolfe Tones.

“The dignity and determination that the Brown family have shown in the face of the obfuscation of the British Government and Northern Secretary is admirable. Tonight ... I have invited Seán’s widow Bridie and the rest of the Brown family to see at first-hand the esteem in which they are held and how their resolve is acknowledged.

“Seán was one of our own and we make no apologies for doing all we can to assist the long-suffering, dignified but steadfast and resolute family that are the Browns.

“To do otherwise would be a failure to live up to our ideals and values as an organisation and as their extended family.”

Brown’s daughter Clare addressed delegates and thanked them for the opportunity to speak.

“On the night of May 12th, 1997, our father, Seán Brown, was doing what he had done countless times before. Locking up the gates of his beloved club, Bellaghy Wolfe Tones, in Co Derry.

“As chairman, he had just finished overseeing another busy club meeting, where plans were made for the summer months of Gaelic games. Those plans, at least for him, were never to be realised. That night, a group of armed men abducted and murdered our father.

“His killing was an act of brutal violence, but what followed has been just as cruel. Decades of cover-ups, failed investigations, and deliberate obstruction of justice. For nearly 28 years, our family has fought tirelessly for the truth.”

She said that the family had attended court “over 57 times”.

“From the inquest proceedings, which began in March of 2023, it became painfully clear that state agencies deliberately withheld critical evidence to prevent the truth from emerging.

“We know now that up to 25 suspects were involved in his killing, many of them state agents. The coroner formally urged the Secretary of State to convene a public inquiry, and even the Chief Constable of the PSNI has stated he would not oppose one. Taoiseach Micheál Martin has also publicly supported calls for a full public inquiry.

“And yet, instead of truth and accountability, we have been met with resistance. The Secretary of State has not only denied our family justice but has actively appealed a High Court ruling that has called for a public inquiry.

“Why? Why is our family and our 87-year-old mother being treated with such contempt? What are they so desperate to hide? The outpouring of support from the GAA family has been a source of strength to us, to Jarlath, Brian McEvoy, Michael Geoghegan and John Keenan, who have all stood with us in court, and to all of you who have lent your voices to our cause.

“We are deeply grateful. The GAA is more than a sporting organisation. It is a community, a movement. A force for good. Tonight, I ask for your continued support.”

Later in the evening, a motion changing the requirement that GAA kit and equipment be of Irish manufacture to it being ‘manufactured by a GAA licensed kit manufacturer’ was withdrawn by Burns for re-presentation to next autumn’s special congress – which will finalise the FRC proposals on new football playing rules.

This followed growing reservations expressed from the floor late in Friday’s session that the proposed motion would undermine current Irish suppliers.

It had been proposed by Central Council as a necessary item of housekeeping to ensure that the GAA stayed in line with EU rules on competition.

Burns said he was constrained in what he could say but the motion had been brought on foot of legal advice and that the association was potentially facing a fine of €10 million.

Those querying motion 39 included former president and MEP Seán Kelly, Galway chair Paul Bellew, Tyrone secretary Michael Kerr, Down secretary Seán Óg McAteer, Limerick secretary Mike O’Riordan and Dublin chair Ken O’Sullivan, who said that his county would oppose.

Meanwhile, Tom Ryan has been granted a five-year extension to his contract as director general of the association. The reappointment was approved by the central council and endorsed unanimously by delegates.

Praising Ryan for the calm and clear judgment he brought to the role, Burns described him as “a model of the ability to defuse situations”.

Ryan, who had indicated a willingness to stay on, told delegates: “Every day is a privilege, which I don’t take lightly.”

Ryan was appointed initially for a seven-year term in April 2018 and had previously served as finance director. He succeeded Páraic Duffy from Monaghan, who had served since 2007.