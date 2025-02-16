National Football League live updates: Tyrone meet Mayo in Division 1

Hello everyone and welcome along to The Irish Times live blog of today’s action in the National Football League.
We’ll be keeping you up to date on the games taking place across the four divisions throughout the day, followed by match reports and some post-game interviews.
There are 11 games on the football agenda, while there are also two refixed games taking place in the National Hurling League – Westmeath v Laois (Division 1B) and Mayo v Cavan (Division 3).
Mayo v Tyrone at MacHale Park gets under way at 1.45pm. Here are the teams:
Here’s the day’s scheulde:
NFL – Division 1
Mayo v Tyrone; MacHale Park, 1.45pm (live, TG4)
Donegal v Armagh; Ballybofey, 3.45pm (live, TG4)
NFL – Division 2
Cavan v Louth; Breffni Park, 2pm
Roscommon v Monaghan; Dr Hyde Park, 2pm
NFL – Division 3
Laois v Sligo; O’Moore Park, 1pm
Clare v Fermanagh; Cusack Park, Ennis, 1.30pm
Leitrim v Kildare; Ballinamore, 2pm
Offaly v Antrim; O’Connor Park, 2pm
NFL – Division 4
London v Limerick; McGovern Park, Ruislip, 12.30pm
Waterford v Tipperary; Walsh Park, 1pm
Wicklow v Longford; Aughrim, 2pm
NHL – Division 1B
Westmeath v Laois; Cusack Park, Mullingar, 2.30pm
Mayo v Cavan; Tooreen, 2.30pm
Up in Division 1 of the NFL, there will be a lot to play for in Castlebar as MacHale Park hosts Mayo v Tyrone.
Kevin McStay’s side have picked up two losses (against Dublin and Galway) so far this campaign, leaving them bottom of the table, while a win and a loss for Malachy O’Rourke’s charges has them sitting two spots above in sixth.
The topflight’s later throw-in sees Armagh got to Ballybofey to meet Jim McGuinness’s Donegal.