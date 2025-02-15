Dublin steal the points from Kerry in adrenalin-fuelled finale

Kerry’s Micheal Burns and Paul Geaney tussles for possession with Seán MacMahon and David Byrne of Dublin during the NFL Division 1 clash in Tralee on Saturday. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

National Football League, Division 1: Dublin 0-19 Kerry 1-15

With Kerry and Dublin, the old rules will always apply. Even in February, it matters more than is should. Dublin trailed by 11 points at the break, but with an adrenalin rush of two pointers in the last five minutes they flipped a convulsive game on its head and sent their travelling supporters into raptures. Even in February.

It was Dublin’s first league win here since 1982 and for three-quarters of the game nothing of the sort looked likely. One of the powerful trends in the early rounds of the league, though, is that no lead is safe with the new scoring system, and the kind of double-digit scoreboard swings that have characterised hurling for years have migrated to football.

Luke Breathnach scored the match-winning point with three minutes remaining but another of Dublin’s substitutes, Lorcan O’Dell, blew the game apart. In the space of three minutes, he kicked a pair of two-pointers that wiped out Kerry’s lead. Going down the stretch with a four-point lead in football used to be a recipe for keep-ball and clock-watching and inevitable outcomes, but all bets are off now.

Just like Dublin in the first half, Kerry couldn’t generate much penetration against the wind and, in total, only seven points were kicked into Horan’s End. Dublin kicked four of them. At half-time that didn’t look it would make any difference.

READ MORE

Dublin’s Lorcan O'Dell celebrates a late two-point score. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

One of the unintended consequences of the new rules is that nobody can guess yet what a wind is worth, certainly not within a pollster’s margin of error. It was blowing so fiercely towards the Mitchell’s End that Kerry made four attempts at two pointers in the first half, three of which hit the target and the other led to a goal. But it still felt like they had been conservative in their kicking.

Kerry led by 1-12 to 0-4 at half-time though the goal only came after they had butchered four other chances and they should have been out of sight. The outstanding Micheál Burns fisted a point in the first couple of minutes when a short square pass would have led to a simple goal, and Joe O’Connor was guilty of blinkered vision too when Burns was unmarked to his right with the goal at his mercy.

Paul Geaney had a shot saved from close range and Darragh Lyne, Kerry’s rangy wing-forward, wasted another chance when he only had the goalie to beat. In the end he kept going in a straight line when he needed to make a kinder angle and his attempt at a fisted point must have been option d in the dropdown menu. It hit the upright.

Kerry’s Diarmuid O'Connor and Niall Scully of Dublin compete for possession. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Kerry, though, were direct and dynamic in their attacking and their inside forwards were routinely hit with an early foot pass. Against the wind Dublin were tormented on their own kick-outs and won just six out of 13 in the first half.

Making his first appearance in the Dublin goal since the League final last year, Evan Comerford had a difficult evening. He was penalised for dawdling too long on a kick out, which, under the new rules, means a 13m free and for Kerry’s goal he left his line to contest a dropping ball when he might have been better advised to stay at home. When the ball broke to Paul Geaney he finished to an empty net.

Dublin made a fast start to the second half and when the excellent Sean Bugler kicked his third point Kerry’s lead have been more than halved by the end of the third quarter. A two-pointer from Ciaran Kilkenny minutes later brought the deficit down to a goal and, just like Dublin in the first half, Kerry were struggling to get the ball past centre field.

Kerry’s last score was a beautifully flighted kick from Paudie Clifford that rode the wind, but there was still nine minutes to go and in football now, a four-point lead is nothing.

Kerry: S Ryan, D Bourke, J Foley, T O’Sullivan, G O’Sullivan (0-0-1), M Breen (0-1-0), B Ó Beaglaoich, D O’Connor, J O’Connor, P Clifford (0-0-1), S O’Shea (0-2-3, 2f), D Lyne, C Geaney (0-0-1), P Geaney (1-0-1, 1 mark), M Burns (0-0-2). Subs: D Casey for O’Sullivan, 8 mins; C O Beaglaoich for Lyne, 47 mins; A Heinrich for B O Beaglaoich, 48 mins; D Clifford for C Geaney, 51 mins; K Evans for Burns, 59 mins; S O’Brien for J O’Connor 65 mins.

Dublin: E Comerford, D Byrne, T Clancy, S McMahon, B Howard, C Murphy, G McEneaney (0-0-2), T Lahiff (0-0-1), A Gavin, K Lahiff, S Bugler (0-0-4, 1 free), C Kilkenny (0-1-1), N Scully, E O’Donnell (0-0-1), S Lowry. Subs: Lee Gannon (0-1-0) for McEneaney, h-t; L Breathnach (0-0-2) for Lowry 45 mins; L O’Dell (0-2-0) for K Lahiff, 53 mins; N O’Callaghan for O’Donnell, 58 mins; D Keogh for Gannon, 63 mins.

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).