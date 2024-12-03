Kilkenny’s Conor Fogarty retires from intercounty hurling

Kilkenny’s Conor Fogarty has announced his intercounty retirement.

Fogarty (34), won four All-Ireland senior hurling titles during his 14-year career in black and amber.

The Erin’s Own clubman, who joined the Kilkenny senior panel in 2011, also claimed nine Leinster titles and five National League crowns.

Fogarty, an All-Ireland minor winner in 2008, is the latest Kilkenny player to step away after the recent retirements of Cillian Buckley and Walter Walsh.

“It has been a privilege to have worked alongside Conor whose contributions to Kilkenny hurling have been significant,” said Cats manager Derek Lyng.

“His humble attitude demonstrated his strong work ethic and discipline, and he played a pivotal role in Kilkenny’s successes down through the years. Conor will be greatly missed and I wish him all the best as he enters retirement.”

PJ Kenny, county board chairman, added: “On behalf of Kilkenny GAA, I would like to thank Conor for so many great years in the black and amber.

“Renowned for his skill, determination, and unwavering commitment to the sport, Conor represented Kilkenny and his club Erin’s Own with pride and led by example. Conor leaves us with many great memories and I wish him all the best for the future.”