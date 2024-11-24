Late goals shoot Loughmore-Castleiney into first Munster club SFC final in over 50 years

Munster club SFC semi-final: Éire Óg 2-7 Loughmore-Castleiney 3-9

Fresh legs off the bench ensured that Loughmore-Castleiney advanced to their first Munster club SFC final since 1973 with a five-point victory over Éire Óg.

Substitutes Ciarán Connolly and Philip O’Connell fired late goals at Cusack Park to secure the Tipperary double champions’ progress to the decider against Dr Crokes.

It also marked a first provincial football victory for the club in eight attempts since 1983.

The Loughmore camp shed the disappointment of last weekend’s hurling semi-final defeat to Ballygunner to register an early goal. Having contested the throw-in, John McGrath snuck inside to take a pass and laid off for his younger brother Brian to bundle to the net.

READ MORE

The Ennis club were backed by a strong but swirling wind which they failed to master. Still, they were level in the seventh minute.

Ikem Ugwueru won his first of a handful of turnovers, exchanged passes with Darren O’Brien, and was fouled approaching goal. Referee Brendan Griffin initially signalled a free but on closer inspection, awarded a penalty. Mark McInerney stepped up to fire home.

As the Clare champions continued to waste point-scoring opportunities, Loughmore proved far more efficient by working the ball close to the target; Liam McGrath, Ciarán McGrath, Liam Treacy and John Ryan taking points to give their side a 1-4 to 1-0 lead.

Munster GAA Senior Football Club Championship Semi-Final, Cusack Park, Ennis 24/11/2024 Loughmore-Castleiney vs Eire Og Gavin Cooney scores the Eire Ogs second goal against Tomas McGrath and Willie Eviston of Loughmore-Castleiney Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Natasha Barton

When Éire Óg did hit back in the 26th minute, it was with another goal. Ciarán Russell got in around the end line and looped a handpass across for Gavin Cooney to rise highest and palm in.

McInerney brought them back level before Eoin O’Connell’s shot at goal was blocked on the line by Russell. Éire Óg’s counter-attack produced a point for the wide-open McInerney to put them 2-2 to 1-4 ahead at the break. It would be their only lead.

Loughmore started the second half as they did the first; with a score from the throw-in. Liam Treacy did the honours with a fine strike off the outside of his boot.

They extended that into another four-point streak via Liam McGrath’s long-range free, Ciarán McGrath, and centre back Tomás McGrath; 1-8 to 2-2.

The hosts began to get a foothold with a Luke Pyne point followed by a 45 from McInerney to drag the gap back to the minimum.

In a feisty finish, Griffin red-carded a member of both back room teams for separate incidents.

A Liam McGrath free was cancelled out by another McInerney point before the vital score arrived in the 55th minute. The ball was worked through the hands of Liam McGrath, John McGrath, and Tommy Maher, who teed up Connolly to beat goalkeeper Shane Daniels.

The Tipperary men now led by four, 2-9 to 2-5, but Éire Óg kept probing for a goal. Twice they had to settle for close-range points from Pyne and Manus Doherty.

Loughmore settled it in the fifth and final minute of added time. Substitute John Meagher won the kick-out and fed John McGrath, who sent O’Connell freewheeling into open country. His cool near-post finish sent the Tipp fans home happy.

ÉIRE ÓG: S Daniels; R Lanigan, A Fitzgerald, D Ryan; C Russell, I Ugwueru, M Doherty (0-1); D O’Neill, D McNamara; N McMahon, G Murray, D O’Brien; M McInerney (1-4; 1-0 p, 1f, 1′45), G Cooney (1-0), L Pyne (0-2). Subs: J Collins for McMahon (37 mins), E O’Connor for McNamara (53), P Talty for Pyne (58).

LOUGHMORE-CASTLEINEY: J Hennessy; L Egan, W Eviston, J Ryan (0-1); T Maher, T McGrath (0-1), E O’Connell; J McGrath, L Treacy (0-2); D McCahey, B McGrath (1-0), Eamon Connolly; Ciarán McGrath (0-2), N McGrath, L McGrath (0-3, 2f). Subs: C Connolly (1-0) for D McCahey (48 mins), P McCahey for Eamon Connolly (48), P O’Connell (1-0) for Ciarán McGrath (53), A McGrath for T McGrath (55), J Meagher for Treacy (60).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).