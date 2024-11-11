Roscommon GAA home ground to be renamed King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park

Roscommon GAA has announced the sale of naming rights for the county ground, Dr Hyde Park, which is to be rebranded King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park. The sponsors are a mechanical and engineering firm and the deal is to run for the next five years.

It is a first naming rights venture for Dr Hyde Park, opened in 1971, which has been undergoing refurbishment work in recent years.

Brian Carroll, chair of Roscommon GAA, welcomed the new partnership:

“This is a very important and exciting development for Roscommon GAA. Partnering with King & Moffatt, a company with deep roots in our community, is a fantastic opportunity for the future of our county teams and the development of our facilities.

READ MORE

“This deal is not just a sponsorship – it’s a shared commitment to Roscommon GAA’s vision for growth and success. We are delighted to have King & Moffatt as part of our journey and look forward to working closely with them over the next five years.”