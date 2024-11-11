Gaelic Games

Roscommon GAA home ground to be renamed King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park

Five-year deal for rebranding from sponsors of mechanical and engineering firm

A view of Dr. Hyde Park. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho
A view of Dr. Hyde Park. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho
Seán Moran
Mon Nov 11 2024 - 21:31

Roscommon GAA has announced the sale of naming rights for the county ground, Dr Hyde Park, which is to be rebranded King & Moffatt Dr Hyde Park. The sponsors are a mechanical and engineering firm and the deal is to run for the next five years.

It is a first naming rights venture for Dr Hyde Park, opened in 1971, which has been undergoing refurbishment work in recent years.

Brian Carroll, chair of Roscommon GAA, welcomed the new partnership:

“This is a very important and exciting development for Roscommon GAA. Partnering with King & Moffatt, a company with deep roots in our community, is a fantastic opportunity for the future of our county teams and the development of our facilities.

READ MORE

“This deal is not just a sponsorship – it’s a shared commitment to Roscommon GAA’s vision for growth and success. We are delighted to have King & Moffatt as part of our journey and look forward to working closely with them over the next five years.”

Seán Moran

Seán Moran

Seán Moran is GAA Correspondent of The Irish Times