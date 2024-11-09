Kilcoo book Ulster semi-final slot as Paul Devlin picks off Crosserlough

Kilkoo’s Paul Devlin is challenged by Patrick O’Reilly of Crosserlough during the Ulster SFC quarter-final at Páirc Esler in Newry. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Kilcoo (Down) 0-15 Crosserlough (Cavan) 1-10

Kilcoo were forced to pull out all the stops to overcome Crosserlough who pushed the Down champions all the way despite being down to 14 men on three different occasions at Páirc Esler in Newry on Saturday night.

It was a thrilling battle, played at full throttle, which was probably a result of James Smith bagging a third-minute goal setting the tone.

James punched into the net after his brother Peter delivered a looping pass into the square for a dream start for the Cavan champions.

Referee Barry Cassidy issued three black cards to three Crosserlough players, Oran Rehill on 17 minutes, Kieran Smith just before half-time and Dara McVeety on 56 minutes. And then what appeared to be a case of mistaken identity, he sent off James Smith for two yellows, even though he previously had not been booked. It was his brother Peter who fouled Jerome Johnston, forcing the Kilcoo star to be helped off the pitch with the game virtually over.

Ryan Johnston made his first appearance since limping off with an ankle injury in the second round of the Down championship and he opened Kilcoo’s account before Brandon Boylan’s converted free restored Crosserlough’s three-point lead. And when Callum Rogers hit back with a drop-goal style point, it was only seconds later when Cavan star Dara McVeety slotted over.

Scores went tit-for-tat at a frantic pace with Jerome Johnston, Ryan McEvoy and Paul Devlin coming up with big scores, while Crosserlough goalkeeper Shane McManus ghosted upfield unmarked and coolly slotted over the bar, only 30-metres from goal.

Two points in as many minutes from Jerome Johnston and Devlin gave Kilcoo a firm footing back into the game. Devlin converted with the last kick of the half to give the Down men a precious lead for the first time (0-8 to 1-4).

Crosserlough’s Dara McVeety is tackled by Callum Rogers of Kilkoo. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Again, the second half was played gung-ho and the teams were level on three more occasions.

McVeety, Emmett Boylan and Kieran Smith kept the scoreboard ticking over and Oran Rehill’s fantastic leaping mark kept the Cavan champions in the hunt.

But each time Kilcoo had the answer, Devlin pulled out a super score under pressure from the Crosserlough defence and then substitute and Down boss Conor Laverty screwed over with the outside of his right peg.

Crosserlough were in the mix until the death but Devlin’s converted frees tipped the balance in Kilcoo’s favour.

KILCOO: Niall Kane; Niall Branagan, Ryan McEvoy (0-2, 0-1f), Callum Rogers (0-1); Miceal Rooney, Darryl Branagan, Eugene Branagan; Aaron Morgan, Ryan Johnston (0-2); MacDarragh Hynes, Anthony Morgan, Shealan Johnston; Ceilum Doherty, Jerome Johnston (0-2), Paul Devlin (0-7, 0-6f).

Subs: Conor Laverty (0-1) for E Branagan (40 mins), Jack Devlin for M Hynes (42), Chrissie Rooney for J Johnston (60+4).

CROSSERLOUGH: Shane McManus (0-1); John Cooke, Patrick O’Reilly, Fionn Lovett; Cian Boylan, Conor Rehill, Kieran Smith (0-1); James Smith (1-1), Peter Smith (0-1); Oran Rehill (0-1, mark), Dara McVeety (0-2), Harry Boylan; Brandon Boylan (0-1, f), Emmett Boylan (0-1), Matthew Costello (0-1).

Subs: Eoin Cusack for B Boylan (49 mins), Stephen Smith for E Boylan (52).

Referee: Barry Cassidy (Derry).