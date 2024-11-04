Nine-time All-Ireland winning Dublin footballer James McCarthy announces intercounty retirement

Dublin’s James McCarthy has announced his intercounty retirement.

McCarthy, who captained the Dubs this season, is one of the most decorated footballers in the history of the game and is one of only three players to have claimed nine All-Ireland SFC medals – alongside his county colleagues Stephen Cluxton and Michael Fitzsimons.

The Ballymun clubman made his Dublin senior debut in 2010 and, at the age of 34, has now brought the curtain down on a glittering career during which he also won 14 Leinster titles, six National Leagues and five All Stars.

“I have decided to retire from representing Dublin GAA at intercounty level,” stated McCarthy.

“This decision hasn’t been an easy one to make but I feel it’s the right time. I have been very fortunate to be involved in a golden period for Dublin GAA and I have played with the most incredible group of players. It really has been some of the best days of my life and I have memories to last a lifetime.

“The loyalty and friendship we have built is something I will always be thankful for. To the Dublin fans thank you for the support of the team throughout the years. Walking around Croke Park and passing Hill 16 is a memory that I will never forget.

“To my parents John and Marian, my family, my close friends, and my wife Clodagh, thank you for supporting me throughout my football career. Your unwavering belief in me has helped more than you will ever know.

“I would like to thank my club Ballymun Kickhams and the Dublin County Board for the opportunity to play with Dublin at both underage and senior level. I will look forward to many years still ahead with my club and I hope to give back all the support I received when I was growing up.

“To all the Dublin senior management, support, and medical teams I was fortunate to play under, I just want to take this opportunity to say thank you. I’m trying to avoid names as there are too many to thank but I feel it would be amiss of me not to mention Shane O’Hanlon. What an incredible loss you have been to the Dublin GAA community and to many of us on a personal level.

“Finally, to Dessie [Farrell] and DSF (Dublin Senior Football) group for 2025 best of luck for the season ahead. Time flies, grasp every opportunity that comes your way, you will never get this time back. Thank you. James McCarthy.”

Current Dublin chairman Mick Seavers led the tributes to McCarthy.

“On behalf of the Dublin County Board, I would like to congratulate James on his incredible contribution to the success of Dublin GAA during his playing career”, said Seavers.

“James steps away as one of the most decorated and inspirational footballers ever to play the game. We thank James for his dedication to the blue jersey and we wish him and his family every happiness going forward.”