Ulster SFC: Ben McDonnell has the last say as Errigal Ciarán march on

St Eunan's Shane O’Donnell and Kevin Kealy tackle Peter Harte of Errigal Ciarán during the Ulster SFC round one game at O'Neill's Healy Park in Omagh. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

Ulster Club SFC: Errigal Ciarán (Tyrone) 0-12 St Eunan’s (Donegal) 0-10

Three late points from midfielder Ben McDonnell swung an Ulster Club SFC preliminary round cliffhanger in Errigal Ciarán’s favour as they edged out St Eunan’s at O’Neills Healy Park.

Shane O’Donnell’s magical attacking display looked to have done just about enough to swing it in favour of the Donegal men, but as the game hung in the balance, level for the seventh time, the Tyrone champions struck at the death.

Shane O’Donnell sparkled as he took the game confidently to the Tyrone champions, finding gaps in the cover to pick off a couple of superb first-half scores.

That was after Errigal had opened up a 0-3 to 0-1 lead with a couple of Ruairí Canavan efforts and a Peter Harte point inside the opening 10 minutes, the visitors’ only reply coming from a free converted by Conor O’Donnell jnr.

Aaron Deeney’s marking brief on Darragh Canavan helped keep things tight at the back for the Letterkenny men, who narrowed the gap through Conor O’Donnell snr.

But midway through the half Canavan found a pass to release Joe Oguz, who was hauled down as he cut inside. Referee Noel Mooney awarding a penalty, and Harte’s spot kick was superbly saved by Shaun Patton.

Ruairí Canavan converted the resultant 45, but that was their last score of the half, and it was Shane O’Donnell who began to pull the strings as he picked holes in a packed Errigal rearguard to send over a couple of delightful scores.

Errigal Ciarán's Ruairí Canavan tackles Ciaran Moore of St Eunan's at Healy Park. Photograph: Leah Scholes/Inpho

And a rare but wonderful score from midfielder James Kelly gave St Eunan’s the lead, the same player coming close to poaching a goal as he got on the end of a Shane O’Donnell delivery, only to be denied by goalkeeper Darragh McAnenly.

The Donegal men led by 0-5 to 0-4 at the interval, with Niall O’Donnell joining the action for the restart. But it was Errigal, now playing into the wind, who regained the lead with quick-fire scores from Odhrán Robinson and Harte.

But the Donegal men were gaining an increased edge around the middle, with Ciarán Moore finding space along the flanks to bring his front men into the game.

They went back in front through sub Niall O’Donnell, but once Errigal Ciarán substitute Mark Kavanagh brought the sides level again, the game exploded into a frenzy of end-to-end thrills as both teams emptied the tank.

Peter Óg McCartan nudged the Red Hand title-holders back in front, but the brilliant Shane O’Donnell stepped up again with two more magnificent scores, and they appeared to have clinched it when Conor O’Donnell jnr drilled a 45 between the posts.

But McDonnell found openings that just weren’t there in the first 55 minutes, his three scores, two of them deep into stoppage-time, carried his side over the line.

ERRIGAL CIARÁN: D McAnenly; Ciarán Quinn, A McCrory, Cormac Quinn; T Colhoun, N Kelly, P Óg McCartan (0-1); B McDonnell (0-3), J Oguz; C McGinley, P Harte (0-2), P McGirr; D Canavan, O Robinson (0-1), R Canavan (0-3, 0-1f, 0-1 45).

Subs: T Canavan (0-1) for McGirr (38 mins), M Kavanagh (0-1) for Robinson (44), D Morrow for Ciarán Quinn (58).

ST EUNAN’S: S Patton; A Deeney, C Morrison, C Ward; D Mulgrew, Conor O’Donnell snr (0-1), K Tobin; E Dowling, J Kelly (0-1); C Moore, K Kealy, S O’Donnell (0-4); O Winston, E McGettigan, Conor O’Donnell jnr (0-3, 0-2f).

Subs: N O’Donnell (0-1) for Winston (h-t), P Boyle for McGeehan (46 mins), L McMonagle for Kealy (59)

Referee: N Mooney (Cavan).