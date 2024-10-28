Peter Keane appointed as manager of Clare football team

Former Kerry manager and new Clare manager Peter Keane. Photograph: Tommy Dickson/Inpho

Clare GAA have appointed Peter Keane to be manager of the senior football team.

The former Kerry manager is their recommendation to be put forward for ratification at the upcoming county committee meeting.

Keane left the Kerry manager job in 2021 and was replaced by Jack O’Connor, where Keane was left aggrieved at being replaced, saying at the time in its “decision making process” the county board had not considered “the wishes of the players”.

Previously, Keane had managed an outstanding Kerry minor football team, who won three All-Irelands from 2016-18.