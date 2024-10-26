GAA arrange online vote after ballot on preseason competitions deemed out of order

The GAA has been forced to arrange an online vote this evening after today’s Central Council ballot on reinstating the pre-league competitions was deemed out of order.

A proposal on overturning September’s decision of Central Council to cancel the January competitions failed to reach the 60 per cent required by three votes at Saturday’s meeting.

However, some Central Council delegates abstained from voting and later in the meeting it was raised that a procedural error may have occurred with regards calibrating the 60 per cent.

A hastily arranged electronic vote is now in place, with the voting to close at 8pm.

Cavan and Wicklow have been among the counties leading the change to overturn the decision to cancel January’s provincial competitions.

Ulster Council, who are also supportive of the January competitions proceeding, convened an online meeting of their counties on Thursday to discuss a way forward.

However, the Gaelic Players’ Association is strongly resisting moves to backtrack on last month’s decision. The GPA insists any return of the McKenna Cup, FBD League, McGrath Cup, and O’Byrne Cup would have player welfare ramifications with regards to an earlier return to collective training.

Meanwhile, the Football Review Committee’s proposed rule enhancements for Gaelic football will go before Special Congress after Central Council approved them for the November 30th summit.

The FRC’s motions will go before Congress with two alterations from what was announced during the committee’s launch of its interim report earlier this month – four points for a goal and two points for a 45 have both been dropped, they will revert to the traditional three points and one point respectively.

Delegates at Special Congress will determine at the end of next month if the rules should be introduced for a trial season in 2025.