Dublin SHC final: Late Stacey goal steals the deal for Na Fianna in blistering comeback against Kilmacud Crokes

Dublin SHC final: Kilmacud Crokes 2-18 Na Fianna 3-16

Na Fianna retained the Dublin Senior Hurling title in the most dramatic fashion at Parnell Park on Saturday night with a 63rd-minute winning goal stealing victory in a game they trailed for almost the entirety.

The defending champions were two points adrift of Kilmacud Crokes when they were awarded a free just outside the 20 and directly in front of the posts in the last of the three added minutes.

Goalkeeper Jonathan Tracey was brought up the field to take it – a sure sign Na Fianna felt a goal was their only hope at that stage. Tracey’s shot was saved on the line but it rebounded out to Paul O’Dea, whose shot was blocked but ricocheted to the far post where Ciarán Stacey raced in and patted it to the back of the net.

It was a cruel defeat for Crokes, who had weathered a Na Fianna comeback midway through the second half and appeared set for a first title since 2022 until Stacey’s last gasp winner.

Na Fianna scored the opening point of the game but were behind by the third minute and didn’t lead again until Stacey’s goal at the death. They did pull level midway through the second half but for mere before Crokes edged back in front again. In total, Na Fianna led the game for approximately three minutes.

It is only the Mobhi Road outfit’s second Dublin Senior Hurling triumph, coming on the back of their breakthrough victory last year. For Crokes, it is their second final heartbreak in six days after losing the football decider last Sunday.

Na Fianna posted the first score of the encounter courtesy of a superbly executed sideline cut by Gavin King inside the opening minute. But that was to be as good as it got for the 2023 champions in the first 10 minutes as they were completely outplayed thereafter in those opening exchanges.

Crokes set the agenda as they smacked over seven consecutive points and even rifled a goal opportunity just wide of the posts.

Na Fianna celebrate after retaining the Dublin Senior Hurling title. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

The Stillorgan men were first to every breaking ball and whenever the sliotar emerged from a contested possession, invariably it did so in the hands of a Kilmacud player. It was a whirlwind start by the challengers who moved the ball much more fluidly than Na Fianna.

Na Fianna finally slowed Kilmacud’s momentum just before the quarter hour mark with a quick volley of scores to reduce the gap to three points, 0-8 to 0-5.

The fifth of those Na Fianna points came from a blistering AJ Murphy shot – the ball rising on its way to goal and whizzing just inches over the crossbar.

Seconds later Crokes had the ball in the Na Fianna net as David Purcell fired low and hard beyond Tracey. It felt like a significant swing in the game once again and Na Fianna were suddenly taking on water once more.

A Na Fianna sideline from under the stand side at Parnell Park was struck straight to Dara Purcell soon after and the Crokes midfielder took advantage of the gift by sending the sliotar over the black spot.

Seconds later, as Na Fianna tried to clear their lines, they flicked the ball up straight to a Kilmacud player once again – this time Conal Ó Riain the benefactor.

Crokes led 1-13 to 0-7 in the 24th minute when Na Fianna’s Jack Meagher hit the woodwork with a rasping shot, and you couldn’t but wonder if it might not be their night.

A butchered goal chance did nothing to dampen such thoughts after Stacey’s miscued pass left Murphy with an acute angle and his shot went wide.

But just before the interval, Na Fianna’s persistence finally paid off. Stacey again was haring through on goal in a similar fashion as earlier, this time he picked out defender Conor McHugh with a popped pass to his right.

McHugh fumbled the ball initially before readjusting his stride to smack it beyond Eddie Gibbons. It was the last score of the half, seeing Kilmacud’s lead closed to five at the turnaround, 1-14 to 1-9.

Both sides were guilty of some wayward shooting in the second half but Donal Burke’s surging run to slice through the Crokes defence in the 37th minute was a massive moment in the contest. Crokes eventually dragged him down to concede a penalty and Burke made no mistake with his placed ball, leaving just the minimum between the sides.

A monster score almost from down on Mobhi Road by O’Dea finally brought Na Fianna level again in the 43rd minute.

But Kilmacud’s response felt emphatic. They worked the ball down the field in the very next attack and Oisín O’Rourke fired the ball into the Na Fianna net, 2-16 to 2-13. They had weathered the storm. Or so it seemed.

Crokes still led by two points deep in injury-time when Na Fianna were awarded a late free. The drama wasn’t over. It was only starting. With the game in the balance, Stacey grabbed it.

Right at the very end, that’s the time to lead.

NA FIANNA: Jonathan Tracey; Seán Burke, Conor McHugh (1-0), Kevin Burke; Paul O’Dea (0-2), Liam Rushe, Peter Feeney; Brian Ryan (0-2), Seán Currie (0-1); Jack Meagher (0-2), Colin Currie (0-7, 1 65, 4f), Ciarán Stacey (1-0); Donal Burke (1-0, penalty), AJ Murphy (0-1), Gavin King (0-1).

Subs: Joe Kavanagh for King (41 mins), Diarmuid Clerkin for Ryan (51), Shane Barrett for Murphy (57).

KILMACUD CROKES: Eddie Gibbons; Brendan Kelly, Brian Sheehy, David Lucey; Cian Ó Cathasaigh, Cian MacGabhann, Mark Grogan; Brian Hayes (0-2), Dara Purcell (0-2); Fergal Whitely (0-1), Oisín O’Rorke (1-7, 4f), Caolan Conway; David Purcell (1-0), Ronan Hayes (0-2), Conal Ó Riain (0-4).

Subs: Padhraic Linehan for MacGabhann (34 mins), Michael Roche for Conway (44).

Referee: Seán Stack (Parnells).