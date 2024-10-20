Roscommon SFC Final: Pádraig Pearses see off Gaels and gales to secure third win in six years

Caelim Keogh of Pádraig Pearses attempts to block Richard Walsh of Roscommon Gaels during the Roscommon SFC Final at Dr Hyde Park in Roscommon. Photograph: Inpho

Roscommon SFC Final: Pádraig Pearses 1-11 Roscommon Gaels 1-9

Pádraig Pearses claimed their third Fahey Cup in six seasons as they overcame Storm Ashley and a rousing final-quarter comeback from Roscommon Gaels at a very wet and windy Dr Hyde Park.

Both teams served up a gripping spectacle, despite the worsening conditions, and Pearses had to call on all their experience to wrestle back the initiative after Roscommon Gaels had whittled down a six-point deficit to just one with five minutes remaining.

But Frank Canning’s men didn’t panic in the face of a surging Gaels tide, and late points from Paul Carey (free) and substitute Jack Nevin procured a hat-trick of titles since the club’s maiden success in 2019.

Eoin Colleran, who captained the Roscommon minor footballers to provincial glory in 2020, stole the show with 1-3, while Paul Carey, the Daly brothers – Niall, Ronan and Conor – Declan Kenny and Niall Carty delivered big performances.

They used all their experience to control the tempo and, more importantly, possession as they laid their platform for victory during the opening half

With Niall Daly and Carty pulling the strings, Pearses eventually put some distance between the teams on the scoreboard.

Niall Daly and Peter Gillooly, from a free, swapped early points but Pearses soon took over.

Ronan Daly split the posts after being picked out by Colleran before the latter exchanged passes with David Murray to push his side 0-3 to 0-1 ahead after 12 minutes.

Pearses’ dominance continued as a big turnover on Senan Lambe by Declan Kenny ignited a move that procured a fisted point for Adam McGreal.

In the 16th minute, Pearses were really in the box seat when Carey did brilliantly to gather possession and set sail for goal. His shot was saved by Roscommon Gaels goalkeeper James Fetherstone, but Colleran was on hand to fire the rebound into an empty net.

Pádraig Pearses players celebrate with the Fahey Cup after their win over Roscommon Gaels. Photograph: Inpho

Just when it looked like Roscommon Gaels might be cast adrift, they were handed a lifeline in the 20th minute. Mark Healy’s attempt for a point was batted out by Pearses goalkeeper Paul Whelan, but John McGuinness picked up the rebound and blasted the ball to the roof of the net.

But Pearses reasserted their superiority with a couple of frees from Carey and another from play by Colleran left them 1-7 to 1-1 ahead at the change of ends.

With defender Cathal Dineen shown a black card five minutes before the break alongside the deteriorating weather conditions, Roscommon faced what looked like mission impossible.

Both teams shared two points each in the third quarter – John McGuinness and Mark Purcell (free) adding to Roscommon Gaels’ tally, while Carey (free) and Colleran, with an effort that appeared wide, responded for Pearses.

Then, out of nowhere, Roscommon Gaels found the resolve to mount a stirring comeback.

Points from substitute Rory Carthy (free), Purcell (one from play and one from a free), Ryan Conlon and the excellent McGuinness in the space of just five minutes left just a point in it, 1-9 to 1-8, with five minutes remaining.

But Pearses used all their experience to quell the Gaels’ rebellion, and those late points from Carey (free) and Nevin, who was shown a black card in the game’s dying embers, confirmed Pearses as champions and their place in the quarter-final of the Connacht club championship against either Corofin or Moycullen in early November.

PÁDRAIG PEARSES: P Whelan; G Downey, N Carty, D Murray; D Kenny, C Keogh, C Harley; C Ryan, N Daly (0-1); C Daly, R Daly (0-1), A McGreal (0-1); E Colleran (1-3), P Carey (0-4, 4f), Jack Tumulty.

Subs: S Canning for McGreal (44 mins), J Nevin (0-1) for Tumulty (55), C Lohan for Harley (58), M Richardson for Downey (62), E Kelly for Colleran (62).

ROSCOMMON GAELS: J Fetherstone; C Dineen, J Connolly, E Carthy; S Lambe, J McManus, T Lambe; M Purcell (0-3, 2f), M Healy; J McGuinness (1-2), S Oates, R Conlon (0-1); C Connolly, P Gillooly (0-1, 1f), R Walsh.

Subs: K Kilcline for Gillooly (37 mins), C Grogan for Dineen (42), R Carthy (0-2, 2f) for Walsh (49), R Gleeson for Oates (54).

Referee: D Lyons (Castlerea St Kevin’s).