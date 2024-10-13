Longford Senior Football final: Robbie Smyth’s sharp shooting for Abbeylara forces replay against Colmcille

Barry McKeon claimed Colmcille's first score of the game, raising the green flag in the 11th minute. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Longford SFC final: Abbeylara 0-12 Colmcille 1-9

A point from the influential Robbie Smyth earned Abbeylara a deserved draw in the Longford Senior Football Final. Entering stoppage time at Pearse Park, Colmcille were ahead by two but points from Smyth means the sides have to do it all again.

Abbeylara started bright and had early chances but both sides were guilty of errors. The opening score came in the seventh minute through Abbey’s Caolan Lynch. One minute later they created a goal chance; a ball from Cathal Gilligan found Padraig Berry who got the faintest of touches but the ball went wide.

Colmcille got off the mark in the 11th minute when Cathal McCabe’s ball was bundled to the net by Barry McKeon. He followed that up with a neat point before his brother Paul fired over to put four between the sides after 14 minutes.

Credit to Abbey, they were back in the game in the 25th minute when a pointed free from Smyth cut the deficit to a point. Jack Macken’s second point of the game edged Colmcille ahead by two in the 27th minute.

A fantastic block from Colmcille full back Enda Macken denied Connor Berry a goal one minute later to help Ger Carberry’s side to a 1-4 to 0-5 lead at the break.

Frankie Dolan’s charges took the game to Colmcille after the restart. Points from Smyth and an excellent effort from Lynch drew them level in the 35th minute. Another free from Smyth’s boot in the 42nd minute gave Abbey the lead for the first time since the seventh minute.

Midway through the second half the game was level for the second time. Barry McKeon and Smyth traded frees as Abbey were on level terms two more times in the space of three minutes.

There was nothing between the sides as the game entered its final five minutes. In the 57th, Colmcille keeper Noel Farrell got up to kick over the point of the game to give his side the lead again. Cathal Reilly kicked over a point minutes later to put two between the sides entering stoppage time.

But Smtyh showed his class in the final two minutes to draw the game level.

ABBEYLARA: G Kelly; M McHugh, PJ Masterson, R Brady; C Brady, B Masterson, C P Smyth; F Battrim, C Scanlon (0-2, 2fs); R Reilly, C Berry, C Lynch (0-3); R Smyth (0-6, 6fs), C Gilligan (0-1), P Berry.

Subs: N Rabbitt for P Berry (40 mins), Jason Kelly for Reilly (50).

COLMCILLE: N Farrell (0-1); G Mulligan, E Macken, C Grant; R Harkin, D Reilly, M Mulligan; V Hourican, F Sheridan; D McCabe, J Macken (0-2, 1f), C McCabe (0-1); C Reilly (0-1), P McKeon (0-1), B McKeon (1-3, 2fs).

Subs: E Hawkins for M Mulligan (48 mins), S McKeon for D McCabe (50), S Farley (60+1).

Referee: Tony Gaffney (Mostrim).