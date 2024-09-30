Kerry’s All-Ireland winning team all nominated for women’s All Stars

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and her Kerry team-mates celebrate their victory over Galway in the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies' Football Senior Championship final match at Croke Park in August. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

All 15 of Kerry’s Brendan Martin Cup All-Ireland final winning team have been included in the 45-strong list of nominations for the 2024 TG4 All Stars.

The Kingdom women take up one third of the places after a season in which they won the All-Ireland senior title for the first time since 1993.

Beaten finalists Galway have been rewarded with nine nominations, Ulster and National League champions Armagh have eight players included while Leinster SFC winners Dublin have five players nominated.

There are a total of nine counties represented, with Cork having four, while Meath, Kildare, Tipperary and Waterford have one apiece complete the list of 45.

The announcement of Kerry’s dominance on the list comes less than 24 hours after Declan Quill and Darragh Long stepped down as joint managers of the Kingdom’s senior footballers.

The 2024 list of nominees includes six players who won All Stars in 2023 – Kerry trio Eilís Lynch, captain Niamh Carmody and Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh, and Dublin’s Carla Rowe, Leah Caffrey and Jennifer Dunne.

The 2024 TG4 All Star team will be announced at a gala banquet in The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday, November 16th.

The 2024 TG4 junior, intermediate and senior players’ player of the year award winners will also be revealed on the night.

2024 TG4 ALL STAR NOMINEES

Goalkeeper

Anna Carr (Armagh), Dearbhla Gower (Galway), Ciara Butler (Kerry).

Full Back Line

Grace Ferguson (Armagh), Clodagh McCambridge (Armagh), Melissa Duggan (Cork), Leah Caffrey (Dublin), Kate Geraghty (Galway), Sarah Ní Loingsigh (Galway), Kayleigh Cronin (Kerry), Eilís Lynch (Kerry), Ciara Murphy (Kerry).

Half Back Line

Lauren McConville (Armagh), Cait Towe (Armagh), Sinéad Goldrick (Dublin), Aoife Ní Cheallaigh (Galway), Nicola Ward (Galway), Aoife Dillane (Kerry), Deirdre Kearney (Kerry), Aishling O’Connell (Kerry), Emma Murray (Waterford).

Midfield

Caroline O’Hanlon (Armagh), Máire O’Callaghan (Cork), Jennifer Dunne (Dublin), Ailbhe Davoren (Galway) Anna Galvin (Kerry), Mary O’Connell (Kerry).

Half Forward Line

Blaithín Mackin (Armagh), Aoife McCoy (Armagh), Emma Cleary (Cork), Caoimhe O’Connor (Dublin), Olivia Divilly (Galway), Louise Ward (Galway), Niamh Carmody (Kerry), Niamh Ní Chonchúir (Kerry), Síofra O’Shea (Kerry).

Full Forward Line

Katie Quirke (Cork), Carla Rowe (Dublin), Róisín Leonard (Galway), Emma Dineen (Kerry), Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry), Danielle O’Leary (Kerry), Róisín Byrne (Kildare), Emma Duggan (Meath), Aishling Moloney (Tipperary).