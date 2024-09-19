Tony McEntee to remain as Sligo senior football manager

Tony McEntee is to remain at the helm with the Sligo senior footballers for a further two years.
The Crossmaglen man has been in charge of the Yeats County footballers for the last four years and has agreed to extend his term by another two seasons.
Sligo held their own in Division Three this year, finishing fourth with nine points to retain their league status for 2025. McEntee’s men then had Galway on the ropes in a Connacht semi-final in April, only for Rob Finnerty’s late goal to deny Sligo a famous victory.
But they bounced back with an impressive Tailteann Cup campaign, topping their group and progressing all the way to the semi-finals where Sligo lost to eventual champions Down after extra-time.
Sligo GAA also confirmed Stephen Sheil is to remain the county’s senior hurling manager for 2025, his second year in charge.
