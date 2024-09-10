John Kiely and Paul Kinnerk to remain at Limerick helm for a further two years

John Kiely and Paul Kinnerk will remain with Limerick for another two years. Photograph: Lorraine O’Sullivan/Inpho

Limerick’s All-Ireland winning hurling management team of John Kiely and coach Paul Kinnerk have been appointed for a further two years. Since they first took charge in 2017, the county has won five All-Ireland and six Munster titles.

This year was an unexpected setback when, in pursuit of a first hurling five-in-a-row, Limerick lost to Cork in the All-Ireland semi-final and watched as neighbours Clare went on to lift their crown.

On Tuesday, Limerick GAA released the following statement:

“Following a county board monthly meeting this evening at the Woodlands House Hotel, John Kiely and Paul Kinnerk were appointed for a two-year term with the Limerick senior hurling team ... a backroom team will be announced shortly.”

Meanwhile, Dublin GAA have appointed Niall Ó Ceallacháin as the new Dublin senior hurling manager in succession to Micheál Donoghue. Ratified on Tuesday evening, the Na Fianna coach led his club to the Dublin title last year and an epically contested Leinster final against eventual All-Ireland finalists, O’Loughlin Gaels.

Ó Ceallacháin and his management team of David Curtin (Ballyboden St Endas), Donal McGovern (Kilmacud Crokes) and Nigel O’Hara (Na Fianna), have been appointed for a three-year term.

Dublin county board chairman Mick Seavers said: “We look forward to working with Niall and his management team in 2025 and beyond.

“They will bring a huge passion and enthusiasm for Dublin hurling to the role and have a detailed knowledge of the Dublin club hurling scene. We wish him, his management team and the panel all the very best in the coming seasons.”