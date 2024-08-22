Shane Curran to become next Carlow football manager

Former Roscommon goalkeeper Shane Curran is to become the next Carlow football manager. Carlow GAA made the announcement on Thursday evening and subject to the expected ratification of the county board, he will succeed Niall Carew in the position, which the Kildare man held for five years.

This will be a first intercounty management role for Curran, who won an All-Ireland club title with St Brigid’s in 2013 but the statement pointed out that he “has a vast experience in coaching and managing teams at both club and county level over the last 20 years with successful periods with Roscommon, Offaly and Westmeath”.

Carlow chairman Jim Bolger welcomed the appointment.

“I am delighted that Carlow GAA have secured the services of Shane Curran as senior football team manager. I believe Shane’s commitment and passion as a player, which continued into his career as a coach and a manager, will have a hugely positive effect on the Carlow senior football team.

“Shane’s unwavering energy and enthusiasm will hopefully drive Carlow’s ambitions to new heights and on behalf of all in Carlow GAA I want to wish Shane and his team the very best of luck going forward into 2025.”