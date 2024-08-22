Conor McElduff’s dream of World Wallball title dashed as he is beaten by Nazir Marston

Conor McElduff’s dream of becoming the first Irishman to win a World Wallball Open Singles title on home soil was dashed as he fell to American Nazir Marston in the semi-final at the University of Limerick.

Before a full house of 1,000 spectators, the Tyrone ace started well, easing into a 3-0 lead in the first game with his patented serve-and-shoot style in full flow, but he struggled to cope with the power and intensity of the 22-year-old New Yorker thereafter.

Marston was simply awesome as he pinned McElduff back with power drives down each sideline and when he had court position, he punished the Irish champion with spike kills off both hands.

Marston eventually ran out a 21-13, 21-14 winner, much to the disappointment of the large home crowd.

“It feels amazing, I never got to play against Conor before and he played great,” Marston said.

“I just told myself I had to play my game and if I lose, go down fighting. I’ve never seen anything like this tournament in handball before, it’s amazing.”

Marston will meet compatriot Timbo Gonzalez in the final after he put on a brilliant performance to sink fellow American Tywan Cook in the other semi-final (21-18, 21-8).

Meanwhile, the Ladies Open final will be an all-Irish affair. With number one seed Catriona Casey forced to withdraw with a knee injury during her quarter-final, Armagh’s Caliosa Ní Dhúill progressed and despite a bold showing, she found Limerick lefty Martina McMahon too hot to handle, the Treaty woman winning 21-4, 21-2.

“It’s extra special, I have the backing of my family and my supporters here. It’s great to be in a world final anywhere in the world but it is extra special here at the University of Limerick, where I went to college as well. but there’s nothing won yet.”

McMahon will take on former Roscommon senior footballer Fiona Tully in Friday’s final. Tully dropped the first game 21-20 against Tyrone’s Eilise McCrory but came roaring back to win the second 21-13 and edged home 11-7 in a fiercely-contested tiebreaker.