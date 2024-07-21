Cork v Clare: Five key moments in the All-Ireland hurling final

Clare’s Tony Kelly magics up his side’s third goal of the game against Cork in the All-Ireland SHC final. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

12 minutes: Robert Downey goal

The capstone to a dream opening to the game for Cork. When Downey soared above Peter Duggan to catch a Clare puck-out, he landed on his own 65. From there, he took off running. The Cork forwards darted out of his way and left him a clear route to goal. He burned off Peter Duggan and roofed his finish off his stick. One of the great All-Ireland final goals. Cork 1-7 Clare 0-3.

Glen Rovers man Robert Downey scores the first GOAL of today's All-Ireland Hurling Final ‼️@OfficialCorkGAA #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/Y9KtRBhG96 — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 21, 2024

17 minutes: Aidan McCarthy goal

Jabs weren’t going to get it done for Clare – they needed to land a haymaker to get back in the fight. McCarthy’s goal owed so much to Shane O’Donnell’s elusiveness, not once but twice. O’Donnell rounded Ciaran Joyce to send Peter Duggan away and when the ball broke loose, she squirmed past Joyce and the two Downeys before finding McCarthy unmarked. McCarthy caught back-handed and scorched the net on the turn. Cork 1-8 Clare 1-4.

We're on a GOAL roll. 👏



Aidan McCarthy has scored Clare's first GOAL today ‼️@GaaClare #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/Hnhsnwu2na — The GAA (@officialgaa) July 21, 2024

51 minutes: Tony Kelly goal

Ah here. There was no goal on when Kelly collected from David Fitzgerald 30 metres out. There was no goal on when Seán O’Donoghue came to face him up on the edge of the square. But Kelly flicked it over him, flipped his hurley round to take a backhand touch to set it up and batted his finish beyond Patrick Collins. Glorious. Clare 3-15 Cork 1-18.

69 minutes: Patrick Horgan free

This was a huge call for Johnny Murphy to make in the dying moments of an All-Ireland final. Robbie O’Flynn, skipped behind the Clare cover onto a loose ball and had his progress stopped by a flailing David McInerney. Was it a deliberate trip? Murphy decided no. Had he gone the other way, Cork would have had a penalty and McInerney (already on a yellow) would have walked. Clare 3-20 Cork 1-24

86-87 minutes: Eibhear Quilligan Save, Tony Kelly point

Robbie O’Flynn broke free with only Quilligan to beat. He probably shot too early and too high – either way, Quilligan got a stick to it and Clare cleared. In the next breath, Kelly conjured up his fourth point of the day, cutting in off the wing, flicking the ball to himself and scything the point that put Clare in the lead for the final time. They would not be caught. Clare 3-27 Cork 1-32