Cork v Clare: Throw-in time, TV details, ticket and team news for All-Ireland hurling final

When and where is it on?

Cork are playing Clare in the All-Ireland SHC final on Sunday at 3.30pm at Croke Park. It is the 137th hurling final and if the game is a draw a replay will take place on August 3rd.

How can I watch it?

You can watch the game on RTÉ2, build-up from 2.15pm, while coverage on BBC Two NI starts at 3pm.

Can I get tickets?

Unlike previous games, tickets for the Croke Park final will not be available for public sale through the usual outlets like Ticketmaster and local SuperValu shops.

Each county board receives an allocation of tickets for the All-Ireland finals with the competing counties receiving the most significant allocations. These are then filtered down to their clubs and subsequently the club members. People can also access tickets if they subscribed to Croke Park’s season ticket at the beginning of the year. All clubs reserve a certain number for officer boards, team mentors and members. Players – past and present – will also be offered tickets.

READ MORE

The cost of tickets is now €100 for the stands, an increase of €10 on 2023 and €55 for Hill 16, an increase of €5.

How did both teams get to the final?

Cork beat champions Limerick in a stunning semi-final, 1-28 to 0-29, to book their place in the final and for a chance to win their first Liam MacCarthy Cup since 2005. Cork were third in the Munster Championship round robin after two wins and two defeats, one of them being beaten by Clare in the second round, before beating Offaly and Dublin en route to the semi-final against Limerick.

Clare finished second in the Munster Championship round robin before losing the final to Limerick. In the quarter-finals, they beat Wexford before coming from behind to beat Leinster champions Kilkenny, 0-24 to 2-16.

Cork are looking for their 30th title after the longest stretch without winning one in their history. Both teams met in the 2013 final, with the first match a draw, and Clare winning after a replay.

What is the team news?

The teams will be updated here when made available.

The latest news from Cork was that every player in the panel was fit and present for training. “Just a few bangs and bruises but nothing that will stop anybody training,” said manager Pat Ryan after the win against Limerick.

Who is the referee?

Limerick’s Johnny Murphy is the referee, who most recently officiated the game between Clare and Wexford in the quarter-finals.