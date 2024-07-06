Nicky English: Greater depth gives Clare a deserved place in the All-Ireland final

It is great for Clare finally to get to the All-Ireland but for a long time in the first half Kilkenny just looked better. They enjoyed a pile of possession and Eibhear Qulligan in the Clare goal kept his team alive with some very good saves.

They looked heavy-legged and Kilkenny ran them ragged but didn’t take the chances that could have had them out the gate by half-time. Mikey Carey left 1-1 behind him after a couple of great breaks and TJ Reid unusually added a very poor wide.

Eoin Cody did score a resourceful goal just after Mark Rodgers had missed a chance to reduce the margin to one – a four-point swing and it was hard to see how Clare were going to win at that stage.

The breeze was hard to judge but Kilkenny’s big first half came with it at their backs.

After half-time, the picture changed considerably and very early it was a portrait of Clare’s improvement.

I don’t think Tony Kelly hit a ball in the first half. After half-time, he got better and began finding space and opportunities to score, including a great strike to put two between the sides at the very end.

John Conlon improved on some wayward first-half distribution. Adam Hogan got on top of Eoin Cody under the hanging ball, although he had played him well and wasn’t primarily at fault for the goal conceded. David McInerney snuffed out Adrian Mullen, who I had expected to have a significant impact, and Ryan Taylor came on and got to grips with Cian Kenny, who had been one of Kilkenny’s better players.

They ratcheted up the pressure and their forwards started to dominate. Shane O’Donnell became again the recognisable menace he has been all championship and Peter Duggan was winning hard ball and making something of it.

Momentum was all with Clare and Kilkenny had to live off scraps.

Clare goalkeeper Eibhear Quilligan saves a goalbound effort from Mikey Carey of Kilkenny. Photograph: James Crombie/inpho

Unfortunately for Quilligan, he made the mistake that gave away the second goal at a time when Clare were right back in it. But equally, he had made the second-half turnaround possible.

If it wasn’t for that soft goal, Kilkenny would have beaten well before the end.

They all but imploded. It was very surprising to see them put in such a poor second half and so evidently run out of ideas.

Calculations that they had gone up a gear in the Leinster final may have had more to do with Dublin’s poor performance. The Leinster champions’ display was more in keeping with the levels they had shown earlier in the provincial championship when they drew with Carlow and Galway.

Overall, it was an at times lifeless match, characterised by mistakes. The second half improved and by the end it was an exciting finale. From a Clare perspective, there is plenty to work on for the final.

At the same time, they’re there, which they haven’t been for 11 years. There’s also a greater depth to them and more room for improvement: Taylor coming back, Ian Galvin as usual, Aaron Shanagher.

They had better reserves than Kilkenny and for a finish that proved crucial. If Limerick reach the final, the champions will be wary enough.