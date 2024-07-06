Cork see off Munster rivals Waterford to book All-Ireland semi-final slot

Ava McAuliffe of Cork in challenged by Alannah McNulty of Waterford during the TG4 All-Ireland Ladies' SFC quarter-final at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

TG4 All-Ireland SFC quarter-final: Cork 1-17 Waterford 2-4

Cork booked their place in the TG4 All-Ireland SFC semi-finals at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh with an impressive victory over Waterford.

Shane Ronayne’s side overcame their Munster rivals to reach the last four of the All-Ireland SFC for the ninth time in 10 years.

Having lost to Waterford in the National League but overcoming the same opponents in the Munster championship, Cork set up a semi-final meeting with either Dublin or Galway thanks to a terrific defensive effort and a third-quarter surge highlighted by a Hannah Looney goal.

There are tougher tests ahead but Ronayne’s side underlined their steady improvement with a superb overall team performance.

READ MORE

Waterford began without a single Ballymacarbry player in their starting side including top scorer Kellyann Hogan, who is away travelling.

Emma Murray fired the visitors in front but a dominant Cork responded positively with Aoife Healy, Emma Cleary, Laura O’Mahony and Abbie O’Mahony making it 0-4 to 0-1.

Waterford remained a threat however, as Emma Murray grabbed her second point before a swift move ended with Katie Murray netting a superb goal.

The Rebels, guilty of squandering numerous chances, changed ends 0-6 to 1-2 ahead after Máire O’Callaghan and Cleary efforts helped steady nerves.

A third-quarter surge that yielded an unanswered 1-4 was the foundation for Cork’s eventual win.

Laura O’Mahony, Cleary and Katie Quirke (two) points preceded a swift Cork move that ended with substitute Looney firing into the net after 45 minutes.

Utilising a strengthening wind, Cork kept their opponents at arm’s length for the remainder of the quarter-final despite Clodagh Carroll’s late goal for the Déise.

Eimear Kiely and Clodagh Carroll exchanged scores prior to an Emma Fitzgerald free. A Quirke free kept Cork’s eight-point lead intact before Laura O’Mahony grabbed her third fisted point.

Hannah Power and O’Callaghan were both yellow carded in the closing stages but it mattered little as Cork ran out convincing 1-17 to 2-4 winners and head into the penultimate round with plenty of momentum behind them.

CORK: S Murphy; M Duggan, S Kelly, S Leahy; A Healy (0-1), S Cronin, D Kelly; M O’Callaghan (capt) (0-1), A O’Mahony (0-1); E Cleary (0-4), L O’Mahony (0-3), A McDonagh; A McAuliffe, K Quirke (0-3, 1f), R Leahy.

Subs: H Looney (1-1) for A O’Mahony, E Kiely (0-1) for A McAuliffe (both 40 mins); S McGoldrick (0-1) for S Cronin, A Ryan for A Healy; L McDonagh (0-1, f) for K Quirke (53).

WATERFORD: E O’Brien; C Murray, H Power (capt), K McGrath; A Murray, A McNulty, E Murray (0-2); E Power, C Carroll (1-1); M Comerford, A Fitzgerald, N Power; E Fitzgerald (0-1, f), L McGregor, K Murray (1-0).

Subs: C McCarthy for N Power (49 mins); A Waring for K Mullen (51); L O’Shea for L McGregor (55).

Referee: Jonathan Murphy (Carlow).