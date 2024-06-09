Tailteann Cup round-up: Laois rescue things late on as New York let chance slip

Mark Timmons of Laois scores a goal during the Tailteann Cup preliminary quarter-final against New York at Laois Hire O'Moore Park in Portlaoise. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

Shortly before the throw-in in Portlaoise, the stadium announcer mentioned that Laois and New York hadn’t met since a game at the Polo Grounds in the 1930s.

With less than 20 minutes to go this time, and New York surprisingly leading by a point, Laois manager Justin McNulty probably wished the near 100-year wait had gone on a little longer.

New York were a man up at that stage too, following the 49th-minute dismissal of Laois substitute Shaun Fitzpatrick, and in pole position to claim a win to match last year’s historic Connacht SFC defeat of Leitrim.

They couldn’t hold on, though, adding just one more point from a Killian Butler free, as a 58th-minute Laois goal from the unlikely boot of experienced defender Mark Timmons proved the game’s decisive score.

READ MORE

It put Laois three points clear and there were late points from Mark Barry and goalkeeper Killian Roche as the Division Three league champions claimed a 1-13 to 1-9 preliminary quarter-final win.

In all, Laois outscored New York by 1-3 to 0-1 in the closing 20 minutes or so to advance to Monday’s draw for the quarter-finals. They will go into bowl one along with Wicklow, Limerick and Antrim who also won their preliminary quarter-final ties. In bowl two will be group winners Kildare, Sligo, Fermanagh and tournament favourites Down.

From the Laois perspective, they can’t be drawn to play Fermanagh having already met them in their group. But they could be picked out alongside Down, who put eight goals beyond them in last year’s semi-final at Croke Park.

“There’s no point speculating until we know who it is and we’ll prepare then for whoever it is,” said McNulty, who had more to say about his team’s character-laden finish against New York.

“New York were rampant up front on occasions and maybe if they had been a bit more ruthless at times we’d have been in tighter spots. I’m just thrilled that the players maintained their composure because they were a man down at crucial stages of the match. Everything looked like it was going against us at that point but fellas kept their composure and dug it out, so thrilled with that.”

New York manager Alan O’Mara got married on Friday and joked that his new wife, who attended the game, hadn’t anticipated a honeymoon in Portlaoise. But it was almost an even more memorable weekend for the former Cavan goalkeeper who watched his team take a 1-6 to 0-8 half-time lead thanks in part to 1-1 from Kerry man Bobby O’Regan.

With four points shared evenly throughout the third quarter, New York retained that one-point lead, but were ultimately suckered by that Timmons goal, the Graiguecullen man capitalising on a mistake in the defence by bursting on to a loose ball and blast low to the net.

“This is county football at the highest level and if those small margins don’t go your way, you get punished and we got punished today,” said O’Mara. “So it’s pride for sure but regret and disappointment as well, as there should be. We got close but we haven’t got it done.”

Ruairí McCann, a reigning Tailteann Cup All Star, was man of the match as Antrim overcame London 3-11 to 2-10 at Corrigan Park.

London netted twice in the opening half but Aghagallon man McCann palmed in an Antrim goal to leave it tied at half-time, 2-2 to 1-5.

Antrim’s second goal after the break came from a high ball into the danger area and their third, also scored by McCann, was the pick of the bunch, a left-foot rocket from the left side of the attack.

Marc Jordan and Dominic McEnhill were on the mark also with points as Andy McEntee’s side advanced to the competition’s last eight.

Meanwhile, 1-3 from Emmet Rigter helped Limerick defeat Tipperary by 1-18 to 1-10 on Saturday.

Wicklow’s summer of fun under Oisín McConville will continue to a record seventh championship game after their 2-15 to 1-11 defeat of Leitrim at Longford’s Pearse Park.

Wicklow trailed by three points at half-time but turned in a terrific second-half performance with veteran midfielder Dean Healy, similar to their Leinster championship defeat of Westmeath, a key figure again.