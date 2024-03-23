Kilkenny book final spot as they inflict first defeat of the season on Limerick

Limerick's Cian Lynch comes under pressure from Kilkenny's Jordan Molloy during the Allianz Hurling League Division One semi-final at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

National Hurling League semi-final: Kilkenny 3-17 Limerick 1-15

This is a snap report. Full report to follow ...

Kilkenny have reached the Allianz Hurling League final for the second year in a row with an emphatic victory over Limerick, inflicting the first defeat of the season on the All-Ireland champions.

First quarter: Playing against a strong wind Limerick made a storming start and were 1-2 to 0-0 in front after four minutes. Aaron Gillane pounced for the goal after Cillian Buckley mishandled a ball 35 metres from goal; Gillane’s finish was low and powerful to the corner.

Kilkenny didn’t score until the ninth minute but then they went berserk. Eoin Cody scored their first goal after a terrific catch and delivery from Jordan Molloy at centrefield and within a minute they struck again. Nickie Quaid saved a straight shot from Cody but Luke Hogan reacted first to the break and swept the ball home. Kilkenny 2-3 Limerick 1-3

Second quarter: Limerick were unusually careless and laboured in their build-up play from the back and they struggled to establish their usual rhythm. Kilkenny’s third goal was symptomatic of that malaise. Cian Lynch tried to work the ball through the middle third and eschewed a couple of opportunities to release the ball, until he ran out of road and he was dispossessed.

John Donnely recognised a one-on-one in front of the Limerick square and hit a smart 50 yard ball to TJ Reid, who outmuscled Aaron Costello and buried the ball to the net. That put Kilkenny six points clear and they held that lead until the break. Kilkenny 3-6 Limerick 1-6

Third quarter: The second half was only two minutes old when Cody was dismissed on a second yellow card but as is so often the case the depleted team were galvanised rather than destabilised. Limerick reduced the deficit to four points a couple of times in the third quarter but they failed to generate any momentum and by the middle of the half Kilkenny were seven points clear again. Kilkenny 3-12 Limerick 1-11

Fourth quarter: Twenty one minutes into the second half Peter Casey was send off on a straight red for an off the ball strike on Paddy Deegan and Limerick’s feeble performance took another downturn.

Kilkenny picked up the pace again and should have scored a fourth goal when Owen Wall was clean through only to put his shot into the side netting. Limerick started to give some of their squad players a run and the final phase of the game just fizzled out.

KILKENNY: E Murphy; S Murphy, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, P Deegan, C Buckley (0-1); C Kenny, J Molloy; A Mullen (0-3), J Donnelly, B Ryan (0-1); L Hogan (1-0), TJ Reid (1-8, 0-7 frees, 0-1 65), E Cody 1-0

Subs: R Reid for Buckley (h-t); M Keoghan (0-1) for Hogan 45 mins; O Wall for Ryan (52); B Drennan (0-3, 0-1 free, 0-1 65) for Reid (59); T Clifford for Donnelly (68); K Blanchfield for Kenny (70).

LIMERICK: N Quaid; B Nash, S Finn, A Costello; D Byrnes (0-1, free), D Hannon, C O’Neill (0-2); W O’Donoghue, C Lynch; G Hegarty (0-1), A English, T Morrissey (0-2, frees); P Casey (0-1), A Gillane (1-5, 0-3 frees), D Ó Dalaigh (0-1).

Subs: D Reidy (0-2, 0-1 free) for English (h-t); C Boylan for Lynch (55 mins); S Flanagan for Gillane (59); M Quinlan for Hannon (61); A O’Connor for Hegarty (68).

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)