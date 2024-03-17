Women’s football round-up: Armagh make Division One decider for first time

Loreto College Cavan captain Katie O'Meara lifts the cup after their victory over FCJ Secondary School, Bunclody in the Lidl All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools Junior A final at the GAA National Games Development Centre in Abbotstown. Photograph: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Greg McGonigle’s Armagh have booked their place in the 2024 Lidl National League Division One final for the first time.

The Orchard County have done it in style after they made it six wins from six outings in the top flight with victory over Mayo on Sunday, a quite remarkable achievement from a side promoted from the second tier last year.

The race for second place and the right to join Armagh in the April 7th decider at Croke Park will go down to the wire.

Holders Kerry scored a huge win over Meath to keep their hopes alive, as Dublin kept themselves in the hunt with victory over Cork on Saturday.

READ MORE

Kerry will begin at home to relegation-threatened Galway on 13 points next Sunday, as Dublin make the trip to Armagh next Saturday sitting just a point further back.

The big relegation clash between Galway and Waterford did not go ahead as Pearse Stadium was unplayable and will need to be refixed.

In Division Two, there were wins for Tipperary, Westmeath and Donegal while Tyrone and Kildare shared the spoils in what was a dress rehearsal ahead of their meeting in the Division Two final. Defeat for Laois means they will compete in Division Three next season while Monaghan and Cavan await their fate next weekend.

In Division Three, Clare and Roscommon sealed promotion and a final meeting at St Brendan’s Park, Birr on Saturday, April 6th. Clare were resounding victors over Antrim at St Joseph’s Doora-Barefield, while Roscommon made home advantage count at St Croans as they defeated Offaly by a single point, 1-11 to 1-10.

The relegation battle in this division will go right down to the wire with two from Louth, Antrim and Sligo set to make the drop. Next weekend’s clash between Louth and Sligo is a winner takes all battle, while Antrim will host Roscommon.

Also on Saturday, there were victories for Loreto Cavan and St Ronan’s, Lurgan in the Lidl All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools Finals.

Loreto Cavan won the Junior A decider against FCJ Bunclody, as St Ronan’s proved victorious against Presentation College, Headford in the Junior B decider.

Results

Lidl Ladies’ National Football League

Division 1: Dublin 2-11 Cork 0-6; Armagh 2-9 Mayo 2-8; Kerry 1-15 Meath 0-5; Galway P Waterford P. Division 2: Tipperary 2-10 Monaghan 0-7; Westmeath 3-13 Laois 0-9; Tyrone 3-5 Kildare 2-8; Donegal 4-20 Cavan 0-5. Division 3: Wexford 3-7 Sligo 1-7; Clare 10-7 Antrim 0-7; Down 4-12 Louth 2-6; Roscommon 1-11 Offaly 1-10.

Lidl All-Ireland Post Primary Schools Finals

Junior A: Loreto College (Cavan) 3-16 FCJ Bunclody (Wexford) 3-5; Junior B: S. Ronan’s College, Lurgan (Armagh) 3-7 Presentation College, Headford (Galway) 0-10.