Wexford’s hopes of semi-final come to shuddering halt against dominant Cork

National Hurling League Division 1A: Cork 3-21 Wexford 1-15

At this time of the year big defeats always generate more pause for thought than big wins. For the second week in a row Cork put their opponents to the sword with a performance that leaves them with plenty of room for improvement and five weeks of uninterrupted training ahead. For Wexford, though, this was jarring.

A league campaign that had been heartening until now came apart at the seams on the last day. When the ball was thrown-in they still had a fighting chance of reaching the semi-finals, but that prospect died before half-time as their unbeaten run came to a shuddering end.

“I think Cork had a bit more to fight for today than us,” said Keith Rossiter, the Wexford manager. “Look, I’m not going to make excuses. That could be one of them but I’m not going to make it. I just wasn’t happy with the way we were. We didn’t come to the table at all. Cork came out of the traps early and we just didn’t match them at all. We couldn’t get a handle on them, we couldn’t get near them.

“We played some good ball but they probably outfoxed us in many aspects of the play in the first half. Loads for us to work on. I wouldn’t mind about the deflating end to the league. The goal all along was to stay in Division 1 hurling and we achieved that last week.

Cork’s priorities from this year’s league might not have included reaching the play-offs, although Pat Ryan insisted afterwards that they would have welcomed another game next week. The real focus, though, was building greater panel depth than they had a year ago and that mission has been accomplished. Cork used more than 30 players during the league and, at a guess, there are at least five starting positions that are still up for grabs.

Alan Connolly wasn’t available to Cork last year because of injury, but he has made a storming impression over the last couple of weeks and has surely nailed down a place. He followed up his hat-trick from last Sunday with another hat-trick in Wexford Park, and if he had been clinical he could easily have had five goals.

Shane Barrett of Cork and Charlie McGuckin of Wexford. Photograph: James Lawlor/Inpho

His first came after just 69 seconds when Patrick Horgan flashed a ball across the Wexford square and Connolly lunged at the far post to deflect it home. Horgan played the assist for Connolly’s second goal too, nine minutes before half-time, when he broke a long ball into Connolly’s path. With a couple of long strides Connolly made room to strike and sent a low, skidding shot past Mark Fanning.

Early in the second half he had a shot cleared off the line, after a brilliant piece of improvisation in a crowded goalmouth, and not long afterwards he tried to beat the Wexford goalie with a forehand lob; Fanning, though, was alive to the knack and made a smart save.

The third goal finally arrived in second half stoppage time when Shane Barrett was brought down going through and Cork were awarded a penalty. With Patrick Horgan no longer on the field it looked like Shane Kingston would take it, but he appeared to pass the opportunity to Connolly, and his unconvincing shot squirmed under Fanning’s hurley.

The game had expired as a contest long before that. Cork led by 1-3 to 0-0 after just five minutes and by 14 points at the break, 2-13 to 0-5. On another miserable day in the GAA’s endless winter, Wexford played against a meddling crosswind in the first half, but that didn’t account for all of their careless shooting and, in the circumstances, they couldn’t afford seven first half wides.

Cork were on top all over the field with Ciaran Joyce dominant at centre back and Tommy O’Connell cementing his status as Cork’s new leading man at centrefield. Wexford didn’t play with an extra defender, and with Cork so dominant in the middle third, the Wexford full back line was bombarded. Horgan looked really sharp in the first 20 minutes especially, and by half time Cork’s inside forwards had scored 2-4 from play.

Cork might have had four other goals in the second half, but the intensity seeped out of their play too as the game flatlined. The impressive Seamus Casey took some of the bareness off the scoreline for Wexford, including a goal deep in second half stoppage time, but Wexford will need a host of their big guns back in harness before the championship starts. They didn’t need Cork to tell them that.

Wexford: M Fanning (0-3, three frees), S Donohoe, C Foley (0-1), E Ryan, D Carley (0-2), D Reck, M O’Hanlon, C Hearne, S Reck, C McGuckin, J O’Connor, C Dunbar, K Foley, S Casey (1-9, seven frees), C Byrne. Subs: M Dwyer for Dunbar and L Og McGovern for McGuckin both h-t; C McDonald for Byrne 49 mins; T Kinsella for O’Connor 55 mins; N Murphy for Carley 69 mins.

Cork: P Collins (0-1), E Downey, D Cahalane, S O’Donoghue, G Mellerick, C Joyce (0-1), R Downey (0-1), T O’Connell (0-1), D Fitzgibbon, D Dalton, S Harnedy (0-1), B Hayes 0-2, P Horgan (0-8, seven frees), A Connolly (3-2, one pen), S Barrett (0-1). Subs: L Meade (0-1) for Fitzgibbon and B Roche for Harnedy both 49 mins; C Lehane (0-1) for Dalton 55 mins; S Kingston (0-1, one free) for Horgan 59 mins; T O’Mahony for R Downey 65 mins.

Referee: Liam Gordon (Galway).