Tipperary clinch place in semi-final with defeat of Antrim

Allianz Hurling League Division One, Group B: Antrim 0-12 Tipperary 2-21

Tipperary did what they needed to do at a sodden Corrigan Park on Saturday as their victory over Antrim was enough to see them into a Division One semi-final next week.

The draw between Galway and Limerick ensured any type of victory for Tipp would suffice for a place in the semi-finals and there was no danger of anything but that outcome as they held the upper hand across the board.

It was not a vintage performance by Liam Cahill’s side, but nonetheless they did what was required with Jason Forde landing a dozen points between frees and play, while Jake Morris rattled the home net in each half.

Antrim just didn’t have enough going forward to keep pace with the visitors despite being full of endeavour and their campaign ends in a whitewash with five defeats, but will not look to build into the Championship where they will hope to have their lengthy list of injuries begin to clear.

Aodhán O’Brien actually gave Antrim the initial lead, but Seán Kenneally would reply instantly.

An O’Brien free cancelled out Jason Forde’s first of the day, but this would be as good as it got for the Saffrons with Tipp rattling off the next five scores with Forde deadeyed from placed balls, while Kenneally grabbed his second and Jake Morris found his range.

O’Brien was Antrim’s sole scorer in the opening period, adding another pair of frees as Eoghan Connolly got in on the act for the visitors who were not exactly setting the world alight either.

The hosts had a let-off when carved open for the first time after 29 minutes when a goal seemed certain but play brought back for a throw. There would be no such reprieve minutes later as Conor Stakelum made the burst forward and popped into Morris to finish, while Forde’s sixth of the first half put the Primmer into a 1-10 to 0-4 lead.

Forde and O’Brien traded pointed frees straight after the restart and the pair would continue to lead the way in the scoring stakes, both doubling their half-time tally,

Niall McKenna landed for the hosts to ease the burden with the first of his three second half scores and he was denied a goal from the boot of Rhys Shelly.

But Tipperary began to extend the gap with substitutes Dan McCormack and Darragh Stakelum adding to scores from Bryan O’Mara and Danny Slattery.

There was no doubt about the destination of the points, but Tipp would finish with something of a flourish as Morris banged home a second goal to seal a win and a League semi-final berth.

Antrim: C McFadden; P Duffin, R McCloskey, P Burke; S Walsh, R McGarry, E Og McGarry; E Campbell, N O’Connor; N McKenna (0-3), A O’Brien (0-8, seven frees), C Boyd; E McFerran, C McCann, F McCurry. Subs: R McAteer (0-1) for F McCurry (53), C McGarry for E Og McGarry (53), E Trainor for S Walsh (62), A Bradley for C McCann (68), R McCormick for N O’Connor (68).

Tipperary: R Shelly; D Slattery (0-1), R Maher, C Morgan; M Breen, R Byrne, B O’Mara (0-1); P Cadell, E Connolly (0-1); C Stakelum, S Kenneally (0-2), N McGrath; J Moris (2-2), J Forde (0-12, eight frees, one 65), D Ryan. Subs: S Hayes for S Ryan (HT), D Stakelum (0-1) for E Connolly (40), C Quinn for P Cadell (49), D McCormack (0-1) for N McGrath (56), B Seymour for S Kenneally (65).

Referee: C Mooney (Dublin).