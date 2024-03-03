Mark Coleman to miss rest of Cork’s league campaign

Cork’s Mark Coleman will miss the rest of the league season after sustaining a facial injury, widely reported as a broken jaw, during the county hurlers’ training camp in Kerry at the weekend.

The unfortunate Coleman, an All Star in 2017, already missed all of last year because of a knee injury and had just made his first start for the team since 2022 in last week’s league match against Waterford.

The team has two Division 1A matches left, against Wexford and Offaly, as they chase a place in next season’s reconfigured Division 1. Coleman has been definitely ruled out of playing any role in those matches, as Cork manager Pat Ryan awaits further prognosis.

The county’s Munster championship begins in seven weeks on April 21st with an away fixture against Waterford.

Meanwhile, All-Ireland champions Limerick have announced that next Saturday’s scheduled home fixture, the Division 1B league match against Tipperary will instead be played in Cork’s SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

According to a statement on Saturday from Limerick GAA: “Last December upgrading works of the playing surface at the TUS Gaelic Grounds were carried out. However, in light of the current inclement weather conditions and low temperatures the pitch is not ready to facilitate such a game.

“Limerick GAA would like to thank Cork county board and SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh for facilitating the change of venue.

“Limerick GAA wish to extend its thanks to our loyal fan base and express our regret that we cannot host this game. For anyone who has tickets purchased, Croke Park ticketing office will be in contact in due course with details of new arrangements.

“We wish to acknowledge the assistance from Tipperary County Board and also the CCCC (Central Competitions Control Committee) in facilitating the change.”

The match will be televised live on RTE2, starting at 7.35.