Dublin inflict Derry’s first defeat of league season in Celtic Park

National Football League Division One: Derry 1-11 Dublin 1-16

Dublin inflicted a first defeat of the season on Ulster champions Derry on Saturday evening. Having controlled most of the match, the All-Ireland champions did not produce a torrent of scores as they had the previous week against Kerry, but they did enough to win comfortably.

The calculus for the match shifted a bit when it emerged that Derry manager Mickey Harte had thrown a curveball by leaving out many of his first-choice players.

There were seven changes from the previous outing, last week’s win in Galway, including the entire half-back line.

It has been an intense campaign with a possible league final in the pipeline and there was a need to rest players, particularly Glen’s All-Ireland club winning contingent.

The absence of Conor Glass may have deprived the audience of his showdown with Brian Fenton but it could hardly be argued that he did not deserve the rest.

This was the third league meeting of the counties at Celtic Park but Dublin’s first win at the venue.

Ironically, having taken a chance on a shadow selection, Derry went in just two points down, a scoreline that Dessie Farrell accepted was disappointing for his team. After the break, Harte brought on some regulars to ramp up the challenge but Dublin took control and never looked in trouble for the final quarter.

Dublin haven't looked back since this goal from Cormac Costello #GAANOW pic.twitter.com/TKOyCymMB8 — The GAA (@officialgaa) March 2, 2024

On a chilly, bright evening, conditions at the start were perfect for football and the atmosphere matched a near capacity crowd of 13,265 present for the meeting of the top two in the Allianz Football League. As has been their practice, Dublin dominated possession from the start but unlike last week, when they got down quickly to scoring, productivity was more measured.

Ciarán Kilkenny had another good performance, opening the scoring and adding a second a few minutes later. He would by the end top-score for the team with 0-4 from play.

As the visitors patiently pushed forward, Con O’Callaghan added a couple of frees and but for a fine save by Ryan Scullion, would have had a goal to go with his three the previous week.

David O’Hanlon came out of goal for the 45 but kicked well wide. Dublin asserted themselves, reeling off three points from an O’Callaghan free, Paddy Small and Kilkenny.

Despite being so understrength, though, the Ulster champions posed plenty of threat, using what ball they got to drive at the Dublin defence. They also had Shane McGuigan in terrific form. Three pointed frees in the first half were supplemented by 0-4 from play, the final one a brilliant demonstration of his ability to pick the right moment to get his shot away.

Derry’s understrength selection pushed hard in the first half and opened up Dublin with one sweeping move in which Cormac Murphy deftly put Conor McCluskey into space and with the path to goal opening up toll-free, he applied a fine finish to cut the margin to a point, 0-7 to 1-3.

The visitors steadied and Fenton kicked one off the post, followed by Bugler.

Derry’s Lachlan Murray and Brian Fenton of Dublin. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Glass’s absence tilted the contest at centrefield where Dublin were well on top although Emmet Bradley, whose performances with Glass had such a strong influence on Glen’s All-Ireland, ended the first half with a well-taken point to close the margin to two, 1-4 to 0-9.

Harte decided to strengthen up at the break and sent in three senior replacements. Chrissy McKaigue departed after an unforgiving half on O’Callaghan. Eoin McEvoy fared much better after half-time but despite the upgrades, Derry struggled in the second half.

Dublin still played possession football with Brian Howard immaculate as sweeper and their opponents dropped back and looked for turnovers. Fenton controlled the middle, directing traffic and kicking 0-3 and the team in general shuffled the ball around confidently, only occasionally slipping into error.

That could however have proved ruinous in the 46th minute when half-time replacement Tom Lahiff got mugged by Donncha Gilmore and with Dublin caught by surprise, the ball was quickly sent to McGuigan. O’Hanlon was well out of his goal but back-pedalled desperately and got a hand to the lob to parry it and gather.

Dessie Farrell had been able to move in the other direction to Harte by bringing back players. Cormac Costello returned to the bench after the injury sustained against Roscommon and Paul Mannion joined him for the first time this season.

Costello came on in the 51st minute and almost immediately had scored the goal that effectively closed the deal.

O’Callaghan managed to get free and bear in from the left. His fisted pass was nearly touched in by Niall Scully but the industrious Gilmore blocked it out. Costello coolly took possession and put the ball back in the net for 1-12 to 1-7.

The margin bounced between five and seven for the remainder of the match. This leaves Dublin in a strong position to push for a place in the final whereas Derry despite the loss, know that their best 15 has proved too hot to handle for other teams in the division. Dublin may get the chance to test that further in a few weeks.

DUBLIN: D O’Hanlon; S McMahon, E Murchan, C Murphy; B Howard, J Small, L Gannon (0-1); B Fenton (0-3), P Ó Cofaigh Byrne; S Bugler (0-1), C Kilkenny (0-4), R McGarry (0-2); P Small (0-1), C O’Callaghan (0-3, three frees), N Scully.

Subs: T Lahiff for Ó Coifigh Byrne (half-time), C Costello (1-0) for P Small (51 mins), L O’Dell (0-1) for McGarry (56 mins), G McEneaney for Gannon (68 mins), K McGinnis for Scully (73 mins),

DERRY: R Scullion; D Baker, C McKaigue, C McCluskey (1-0); S Downey, C McFaul, E Mulholland; E Bradley (0-1), B Rogers; N Toner, D Cassidy, D Gilmore; L Murray (0-1), S McGuigan (capt; 0-7, three frees), C Murphy (0-1).

Subs: E Doherty for Mulholland (half-time), E McEvoy for McKaigue (half-time), P McGrogan for Downey (half-time), P Cassidy (0-1) for Murphy (47 mins), C McGuckian for Murray (59 mins)

Referee: Martin McNally (Monaghan).