Roscommon run out impressive winners over an out of sorts Monaghan at the Hyde

Roscommon’s Enda Smith challenges for possession with Killian Lavelle of Monaghan during the Allianz Football League Division One game at Dr Hyde Par. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

AFL Division One: Roscommon 1-16 Monaghan 0-7

Roscommon picked up their first win in Division One this season as Enda Smith spearheaded a comfortable victory for Davy Burke’s men at Dr Hyde Park.

The All Star from Boyle was at the epicentre of a commanding display by the home side, kicking three points from play over the 70 minutes.

Shane Cunnane grabbed an early second-half goal too to ensure that they would be no way back for an out of sorts Monaghan side that trailed by five points at half-time.

The lively Daire Cregg and Diarmuid Murtagh kicked two early frees for Roscommon after a cagey opening before Micheál McCarville opened the visitors’ account from play.

Cregg and Murtagh added further frees for the Rossies before Monaghan captain Kieran Duffy found himself in loads of space to leave his side trailing by 0-4 to 0-2 after 15 minutes.

A free from Jack McCarron was sandwiched between two superb efforts by Enda Smith, one off either foot, from distance.

Conor Carroll made an excellent save to deny Jason Irwin what looked like a certain goal. Roscommon duly made the most of that reprieve with points from play by Donie Smith and Cregg, the latter flashing his effort over Darren McDonnell’s crossbar after good approach work by Niall Higgins.

A mark from Irwin left four between them after 29 minutes before Ruaidhrí Fallon got his hand to Cregg’s attempt for a point on the cusp of half-time to leave the home side leading by 0-9 to 0-4 at the break.

Three minutes into the second half, Roscommon put themselves in pole position for victory when James Fitzpatrick’s attempt for a point was caught by Darren McDonnell. But Shane Cunnane challenged the Monaghan goalkeeper and the ball ended up in the net.

After consulting with his umpires, referee Brendan Griffin allowed the goal and Roscommon never looked back after that.

Monaghan could only manage three points in the second half, a point from play by Ciarán McNulty sandwiched between frees by Stephen Mooney and McCarron.

Roscommon continued to take the game to their visitors and were rewarded with points from defenders David Murray and Dylan Ruane, alongside further scores from Diarmuid Murtagh (0-2), Cregg (0-2) and the excellent Enda Smith to stroll home ahead of their visit to Castlebar to face Mayo next Saturday evening.

ROSCOMMON: C Carroll; D Murray (0-1), B Stack, N Higgins; C Hussey, E McCormack, D Ruane (0-1); E Smith (0-3), S Cunnane (1-0); R Dolan, D Cregg (0-5, 0-2f), R Fallon (0-1); D Smith (0-1), D Murtagh (0-4, 0-3f), J Fitzpatrick.

Subs: N Daly for Hussey (h-t), T O’Rourke for Dolan (44 mins), C Heneghan for D Smith (50), C Cox for Fitzpatrick (54), P Gavin for Murray (59).

MONAGHAN: D McDonnell; R Wylie, K Lavelle, R O’Toole; K O’Connell, K Duffy (0-1), T McPhillips; A Woods, M McCarville (0-1); D Ward, C McNulty (0-1), M Hamill; S Mooney (0-1, 0-1f), J McCarron (0-2, 0-2f), J Irwin (0-1, 0-1m).

Subs: M Bannigan for Irwin, D Hughes for McCarville (both 41 mins), D Garland for Mooney (49), J Wilson for O’Connell (59), K Loughran for Ward (67).

Referee: B Griffin (Kerry).