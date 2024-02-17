Late scores give Mary Immaculate the Fitzgibbon Cup title

Fitzgibbon Cup: Mary Immaculate College 2-14 University of Limerick 1-15

Mary Immaculate College didn’t read the script. From a long way out, it seemed as though the University of Limerick were potentially unstoppable in their bid to win three Fitzgibbon Cup titles on the bounce. Nobody told Mary Immaculate, Jamie Wall and his gutsy panel.

While the names may not jump off the page quite like their cross-city rivals, the South Circular Road college have combined raw talent and team spirit to claim a third Fitzgibbon Cup.

The competition, which many believe is being squeezed out by the condensed intercounty season, continues to produce quality games and new names. For Mary Immaculate, their heroes were plenty. Captain Colin O’Brien hit the insurance score, Devon Ryan paved the way, while Jason Gillane set the tone with long-range frees during the early exchanges.

Using the strong north Kerry wind at a packed Abbeydorney, Mary I flew from the traps and scored five inside five. Cathal Quinn, O’Brien and three from Gillane gave them a foothold.

Eventually the champions came to life, but they trailed for far too long. Adam English and Gearoid O’Connor got them moving, but the concession of two goals meant they chased for the whole first half. The first goal, Devon Ryan kicked to the net after a Gillane delivery, the second, on 22 minutes arrived when Mark Fitzgerald spilled a Gillane free to his own net.

Trailing by seven it took a Brian O’Grady point and an O’Connor goal cut the gap, but Devon Ryan scored in between meaning it was 2-8 to 1-7 at half-time.

UL emerged a different animal in the third quarter. O’Connors frees as well as points from subs Ian Byrne and Colm O’Meara brought them closer before they took the lead for the first time.

It was two frees from the Tipperary star that had them two ahead, but they would only manage one point in the closing 16 minutes of action.

Shane Meehan, Devon Ryan (frees) pulled Mary I back to an even keel, as they moved Shane O’Brien out to midfield to win more possession. It wore UL down and Ryan’s 55th minute free put them ahead.

He would miss one more, but captain Colin O’Brien landed a free of his own, to give them a two-point buffer.

There was little UL could manage to win the contest, instead having to settle for runners-up after winning 14 games on the trot since Covid. Mary I add to wins in 2016 and 2017, when they made the breakthrough at this grade.

Mary Immaculate College: J Gillane (1-3, all frees); A Hogan, K Ryan, PJ Fanning; J Caesar, Diarmuid Ryan (0-2), R Power (0-1); Cathal Quinn (0-1), C Hennessy; C O’Brien (0-1, one free), Devon Ryan (1-4, four frees), F McDonagh; V Harrington, S O’Brien, S Meehan (0-1).

Subs: D Cahill for Hennessey (46); E Craddock for Harrington (51); C Marren for McDonagh (59).

University of Limerick: C Hanley Clarke; FO’Connor, TJ Brennan, D Lohan; C Galvin, M Fitzgerald, C Coughlan (0-1); B O’Grady (0-1), B O’Sullivan; A English (0-1), G O’Connor (1-8, six frees, one sideline, one ‘65), S O’Hanlon (0-2); M Rodgers, A O’Connor.

Subs: I Byrne (0-1) for A O’Connor (h-t); C O’Meara (0-1) for Sampson (35); J Conneally for Coughlan (56); P O’Donovan for Byrne (59), R Hayes for O’Grady (60).

Referee: John Keenan (Wicklow).