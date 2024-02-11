Clare make it two from two after fiery affair against Waterford

Clare's Adam Hogan comes up against Michael Kiely and Stephen Bennett of Waterford during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A game at Walsh Park. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

NHL Division 1A: Waterford 1-16 Clare 0-20

This is a snap reaction, detailed match report to follow ...

Clare held on to record a second win in Division 1A. They had to survive a spirited Waterford comeback in the closing stage but hung on to win. A late brace of points from Aidan McCarthy kept them just about ahead after a match that their opponents had started well. But they improved their competitiveness from the second quarter on as Brian Lohan’s team got back into the match and a strong spell after half-time set up the winning margin.

First quarter

Waterford opened with greater energy, Niall Montgomery pushing up from centrefield, drawing a free converted by Stephen Bennett and having a couple of unproductive shots himself. Initially the teams went point for point. McCarthy and Ian Galvin levelled scores for Clare. But it was the home side, who made the first significant incision when Seán Walsh got a run on Conor Cleary to crack in a 12th-minute goal. This looked to sting a response out of Clare and they finished the quarter with three successive scores from Patrick Crotty, a free from McCarthy after Robin Mounsey had been poleaxed and one form the impressive Seán Rynne. Waterford 1-4, Clare 0-6

Second quarter

The shock of the goal fired a few volts into Clare and they were more competitive in this period. Waterford’s easy dominance of the puck-out area was equalised and Clare’s inside forwards, two up, McCarthy and variously Galvin and Reidy, created more difficulties with a better supply. The home team continued to pose menace. Patrick Curran and Jack Prendergast hit nice points and Cleary’s battle with Walsh gave the Clare captain plenty to think about and Bennett was there to punish indiscipline. By half-time Clare had caught up though: Cian Galvin pointing from a ball worked out of one of numerous rucks that pockmarked the first half. Tensions boiled over just on the break with a scatter breaking out before referee Liam Gordon whistled it up. Waterford 1-9, Clare 0-12

Third quarter

Like the previous week against Cork, Clare went up the gears after half-time, landing the first four scores from McCarthy (two frees), Crotty and Rynne. Lohan’s team were far more assertive and hustled Waterford out of their stride. A Stephen Bennett free got the home team off the mark and they eventually started to respond. Curran hit another from distance and a McCarthy free kept the lead at three. Waterford 1-11, Clare 0-17

Final quarter

Having played themselves into control, Clare lost momentum for the final stages. Waterford regained control of loose ball and launched a recovery. Shane Meehan came on for Clare and pushed the lead to four but Conor Ryan and Paddy Leavey responded and as temperatures again rose, Clare selector Ken Ralph was yellow-carded. Shane Bennett came on for his brother Stephen and struck two frees but McCarthy with a point from play and a free maintained Clare’s narrow advantage until the end. Waterford 1-16, Clare 0-20

WATERFORD: S O’Brien; I Kenny, P Leavey (0-1), M Fitzgerald; C Ryan (0-2), T Barron, M Power; PJ Fanning P Curran (0-2); N Montgomery, J Prendergast (0-1), Pádraig Fitzgerald; M Kiely, Stephen Bennett (capt; 0-6f), S Walsh (1-1).

Subs: K Mahony for P Fitzgerald (41 mins), Shane Bennett (0-2f) for Stephen Bennett (52), D Lyons (0-1) for Kenny (58), S Fitzgerald for Walsh (both 58).

CLARE: E Quilligan; C Leen, C Cleary (capt), Rory Hayes; J Conlon, D McInerney, C Galvin (0-1); C Malone (0-1), S Rynne (0-2); D Fitzgerald (0-1), R Mounsey, D Reidy (0-2); I Galvin (0-2), A McCarthy (0-8, 6f), P Crotty (0-2).

Subs: J Conneally for Cleary (h-t), S Meehan (0-1) for (49 mins), G Sheedy for Mounsey, S Morey for (both 56).

Referee: L Gordon (Galway).