John Donnelly’s late point sees Kilkenny home as Cork comeback falls short

Cork's Conor Lehane and Kilkenny's David Blanchfield battle for possession during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A game at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

NHL Division 1A: Cork 1-17 Kilkenny 0-21

This is a snap reaction, detailed match report to follow ...

A 70th-minute point from John Donnelly secured Kilkenny’s first win of the league after the Leinster champions had surrendered a nine-point lead in a convulsive game at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

First quarter: Kilkenny played against the breeze but were utterly dominant. The visitors moved the ball at will and with ease out of defence and through the middle third. Cork were passive and passionless.

Eoin Cody’s free-taking malfunctioned in the Fitzgibbon Cup during the week but he was faultless from dead balls in the first half here and he scored a terrific early point from play as well. He had a chance of a goal too but struck his shot straight at Patrick Collins. Kilkenny 0-8 Cork 0-2

READ MORE

Second quarter: Kilkenny scored eight points without reply to stretch their lead to 0-11 to 0-2 early in the second quarter and Cork couldn’t break their grip in the middle third. Adrian Mullen landed three points from play, two in quick succession, and Cork couldn’t put a brake on him either.

A Patrick Horgan free ended a 13-minute scoreless spell for Cork and they finally got a footing in the match in the closing minutes of the half. Lehane, Tim O’Mahony and Tommy O’Connell landed points from play before Conor O’Callaghan broke on to a Seán Twomey pass to find the net in stoppage time. Kilkenny 0-13 Cork 1-7

Kilkenny's Martin Keoghan in action against Cork's Eoin Downey during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1A game at SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. Photograph: Ken Sutton/Inpho

Third quarter: Kilkenny stretched their lead to five points again shortly after half-time before Cork had their first decent spell in the match. There was more bite in their tackling and they started to force turnovers. Three times they cut through the heart of the Kilkenny defence and created goalscoring opportunities but each time they were thwarted.

A sequence of five unanswered points brought Cork level 16 minutes into the second half before Adrian Mullen’s fifth point of the evening restored Kilkenny’s lead. Kilkenny 0-16 Cork 1-12

Final quarter: In a pulsating final quarter the game could have swung either way. Cork led for the only time in the game when Lehane’s fourth score put them in front, 1-15 to 0-17 after 58 minutes and it was nip and tuck after that.

Billy Drennan came off the bench and landed three points, including two frees, and the sides were level four times in the final quarter until Donnelly scored the winner in the final minute of normal time.

CORK: P Collins; S O’Donoghue, E Roche, E Downey; T O’Mahony (0-1), N O’Leary, R Downey; T O’Connell (0-1), C O’Callaghan (1-0); L Meade, C Lehane (0-4), S Twomey; R O’Flynn (0-1), P Horgan (0-9, 0-9f), S Kingston.

Subs: G Millerick for R Downey (21 mins); B Roche for Meade (h-t); E Twomey for O’Callaghan (43); S Barrett (0-1) for O’Flynn (44); M Coleman for E Downey (49).

KILKENNY: E Murphy; M Butler, H Lawlor, T Walsh; D Blanchfield, D Corcoran, S Murphy (0-1); C Kenny (0-2), M Carey (0-1); C Heary, J Donnelly (0-2), A Mullen (0-5); B Ryan, L Hogan, E Cody (0-7, 0-5f).

Subs: M Keoghan for Ryan (h-t); B Drennan (0-3, 0-2f) for Hogan (45 mins); K Blanchfield for Carey (51); W Walsh for Heary (55); P McDonald for Kenny (64).

Referee: Johnny Murphy (Limerick).