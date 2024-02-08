Wicklow manager Oisín McConville handed a four-week suspension for abuse of referee

Wicklow football manager Oisín McConville has been handed a four-week suspension for verbal abuse of Tyrone referee Kieran Eanetta at last weekend’s Division 3 league match against Sligo.

The two-point defeat leaves Wicklow pointless after two matches in the campaign to date.

McConville exercised his right to a hearing after the Central Competitions Control Committee had decided he had a case to answer for “abusive language towards a referee”.

At Wednesday’s meeting of the Central Hearings Committee, it was found that the infraction had been proven and the suspension was imposed.

READ MORE

The Wicklow manager can appeal the penalty to the Central Appeals Committee but if it is not successfully challenged, he will miss the upcoming matches against Westmeath and Clare.