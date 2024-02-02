Munster to rotate neutral venues for senior hurling finals

Munster GAA have decided in future to rotate neutral venues for the senior provincial hurling finals between Thurles, Cork and Limerick.

Finals between Tipperary, Limerick and Cork will continue to be subject to home and away arrangements but those featuring Clare or Waterford will now go to a neutral venue at one of the province’s big stadiums on a rotating basis.

The decision taken on Thursday follows the controversy last year when Páirc Uí Chaoimh was nominated as the venue for the Munster final between Limerick and Clare, only for Clare to express a preference to play the match away in Limerick’s TUS Gaelic Grounds, as it would be easier for their supporters to attend.

Should the counties meet again this year, the venue will be FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles and if Clare or Waterford reach next year’s final, it would be played at the newly branded SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh with Limerick next on the rotation.