Cork GAA announces deal to rename stadium SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Cork GAA and SuperValu have reached a 10-year sponsorship agreement which will see the county’s chief stadium rebranded as SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

The compromise has been arrived at following the public outcry over initial plans to rename the ground SuperValu Páirc. It is expected SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh will be a more palatable renaming for club delegates, and a special meeting of the Cork County Board will take place on Thursday night to rubberstamp the deal.

Cork GAA chief executive Kevin O’Donovan said: “We are very excited to embark on a new journey with our partners in SuperValu, a retailer that has community and family at its core. We are confident that they will bring these shared values to the future of the home of Cork GAA.

[ SuperValu Páirc: Cork GAA says plans to rename Páirc Uí Chaoimh not finalised ]

“The realisation of naming rights is another step in the right direction and shows the value that the Cork GAA brand retains as we continue to expand our commercial model in support of our games. As part of this process, we continue to engage with members of the O Caoimh family and keep them informed of developments.”

READ MORE

The stadium underwent extensive renovation before reopening in 2017 and the sale of naming rights is part of Cork GAA’s commercial strategy. Naming rights for the stadium are part of a broader commercial strategy to help the county clear its massive €30 million debt.

Chairman of Cork County Executive Pat Horgan said; “We are absolutely delighted to partner with SuperValu, a company that is committed to GAA and that has been at the heart of Cork since it first opened its doors here nearly 150 years ago. The Páirc has been an iconic part of Cork’s history and we are very excited about the next chapter of this fantastic stadium.”

Commenting on the announcement, SuperValu managing director Ian Allen said: “I am delighted to confirm that SuperValu has agreed to acquire the naming rights to the newly titled SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh. This partnership is a natural fit for SuperValu which, like the GAA, is at the heart of communities across Ireland.

“SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh is an iconic Cork location with nationwide reach, attracting national audiences to the exciting matches, and entertainment on offer.

“SuperValu has acquired the naming rights to SuperValu Páirc Uí Chaoimh for 10 years, building further on our commitment to community sponsorships and our dedication to the GAA. We and our retailers are immensely proud to support GAA clubs right around the country and to sponsor the Cork Ladies Gaelic Football Team and the All-Ireland Senior Football Championship.”