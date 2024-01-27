Late Shane McGuigan free sees Derry hold off Kerry fightback in league opener

National Football League Division One: Derry 0-15 Kerry 2-8

Derry won their first league game under Mickey Harte’s management with a Shane McGuigan point from a free in the third minute of stoppage time. Kerry had drawn level twice in the final quarter, but only led for less than two minutes in the whole match.

First quarter: Derry played with the wind in the opening half and built an early lead. Less than a week after winning the club All-Ireland, three Glen players lined up in the starting 15, among them the talismanic Conor Glass who opened the scoring with his first touch. After briefly falling behind, Chrissy McKaigue, Shane McGuigan and Conor Doherty rattled off points from play in quick succession.

Kerry 0-2 Derry 0-4

Second quarter: Derry stretched their lead to five points with three frees from McGuigan and the visitors were dominant in the middle third. Kerry were being cleaned out on long kick-outs and seven minutes before the break they made a change at centre field, Sean O’Brien being replaced by Barry Dan O’Sullivan. Sean O’Shea’s third point of the half and a neat score from Dara Moynihan slowed the bleeding. A towering left footed kick by Brendan Rogers gave Derry a four-point lead at the break.

Kerry 0-4 Derry 0-8

Third quarter: Derry made a fast start to the second half and extended their lead to six points with scores from McGuigan and Gareth McKinless. Darren McFaul, though, was black-carded seven minutes into the second half and there were only four points between the teams when he returned to the pitch.

Kerry 0-6 Derry 0-10

Derry’s manager Mickey Harte takes to the field at Austin Stack Park. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Fourth quarter: In a hectic final quarter, Kerry created a succession of goal chances and converted two of them. Dylan Geaney finished expertly from about 35 metres when Brendan Rogers was turned over and Odhran Lynch was absent from his goal. With Derry’s advantage reduced to just a point, they kicked the next two scores to lead by 0-13 to 1-7 with seven minutes of normal time remaining.

Then Kerry struck for their second goal. Graham O’Sullivan cut along the endline and fed the other Kerry corner-back Dylan Casey, who finished from close range to bring the teams level. McFaul put the visitors back in front before O’Sullivan tied the scores again with a sweet kick from a mark on the stroke of 70 minutes.

In their final attack, though, Derry kicked the last score of the match.

Kerry 2-8 Derry 0-15

Kerry: S Ryan; G O’Sullivan (0-1, mark), J Foley, D Casey (1-0); B O’Beaglaioch, T O’Sullivan, G White; J O’Connor, S O’Brien; D Moynihan (0-1), D Geaney (0-1), C Burke; K Spillane, S O’Shea (0-5, four frees,) M Burns.

Subs: B O’Sullivan for O’Brien (28 mins), P Murphy for O’Beaglaioch (half-time), C Geaney (1-0) for Burns (half-time), S O’Brien for Burke (44), D O’Connor for Spillane (48).

Derry: O Lynch; C McCluskey, C McKaigue (0-1), D Baker; C Doherty (0-1), G McKinless (0-1), C Doherty; C Glass (0-1), B Rogers (0-1); E Doherty, D Cassidy (0-1), C McFaul (0-1); N Loughlin, S McGuigan (0-7, six frees), P Cassidy.

Subs: N Toner (0-1) for P Cassidy (47 mins), C Murphy for Loughlin (60 mins).

Referee: J McQuillan (Cavan)