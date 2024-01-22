GAA says there is no shortage of referees for this weekend’s opening round of Allianz League games

A GAA referee's jersey. A report over the weekend said only 19 of 42 eligible referees were successful in achieving the required fitness standard. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

The GAA insists there is no shortage of referees for the opening weekend of the 2024 National Football League, and says any official who failed recent fitness evaluations will be given the opportunity to participate in a retest over the coming weeks.

The annual pre-league fitness tests for intercounty officials churned out a significantly higher failure rate than would normally be associated with these physical assessments, and The Irish Examiner reported over the weekend that only 19 of 42 eligible referees were successful in achieving the required standard.

Of those 23 unsuccessful referees 13 failed, while the other 10 did not undertake the testing in Abbotstown last weekend.

With only 19 officials passing the fitness tests it created doubts as to whether that would impact the 16 Allianz Football League games this weekend because all matches must also have qualified standby referees in attendance, raising the figure required to 32 whistlers.

However, the GAA says referees who failed their fitness test can still be considered for standby duties or to operate as a sideline official during senior intercounty games.

“There was a higher rate of failure than would normally be the case but 19 referees passed the fitness tests and there are enough referees for this weekend,” said Feargal McGill, the GAA’s director of club, player and games administration.

Hurling referees are due to undergo their fitness tests this Friday, but the large failure rate in the football assessments has raised questions over the metrics used to determine if an official is deemed fit enough to take charge of a senior intercounty match.

However, the GAA says there has been no change to the standard required, with referees challenged to make the pass rate of 16.8 in a standard beep test, though it is believed the interpretation of the data could have contributed to the results. Fitness tests for the championship have had a higher bar in recent years, with referees needing to reach 17.6 in a beep test.

“It wouldn’t be unusual to have some failed tests but the rate in this instance would be higher than normal, so we will review that and talk with referees,” added McGill.

It is believed there was widespread frustration among referees following the tests, but McGill says they will all have the opportunity to take the tests again over the coming weeks, and if they pass then those successful can then be immediately added to the intercounty panel.

“Intercounty referees, by their nature, operate at the highest level and they take their responsibilities very seriously. They put in huge work to officiate at our games and those who failed to pass the tests were extremely disappointed,” said McGill. “We will be carrying out tests again in the next two to three weeks, and they will all have the opportunity to retake the tests should they wish to do so. But there is no shortage of referees for this weekend’s opening round of Allianz League games.”