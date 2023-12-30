Sports Review 2023: Sprightly veteran Johnny Doyle proves class is permanent

Johnny Doyle was named man of the match as Allenwood won their first Kildare IFC title since 1990 by defeating Castledermot at Netwatch Cullen Park, Carlow. Photograph: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Kildare intermediate SFC final, October 22nd: Allenwood 0-11 Castledermot 1-7

Way off Broadway, occasionally the most marvellous stories unfold. Local dramas lasting little over an hour but producing tales which sustain parishes for decades.

In Allenwood, they’ll be talking about Johnny Doyle and 2023 for evermore.

In late October, I was deployed to cover the Kildare SFC final, which was taking place in Carlow – a peculiarity in itself. On arrival to Netwatch Cullen Park the Kildare intermediate final was motoring along – Allenwood v Castledermot.

The match programme had Doyle wearing number eight. Despite that, I immediately scanned the Allenwood full-forward line, for that surely is where any 45-year-old would be loitering. But there was no sign of him up top. He was indeed operating as a midfielder.

What followed was one of those special occasions in sport when one of the participants transcends the game, they own the moment. Doyle scored three points and was named man of the match as Allenwood won their first Kildare IFC since 1990. Doyle had been a mascot back then, he was now the godfather. Roy of the Rovers, Johnny of the Wood

There were hugs. There were tears. There were chants: “There’s only oooooone Johnny Doyle.” It was an outpouring of love. We live in an era where the soul of sport is up for grabs – to the highest bidder go the spoils. This was a life-affirming, uplifting reminder that sport – in its purest romantic form – can still exist.

At 45, Doyle is meant to be lining pitches, not owning them. And what makes his story even more satisfying is that he looks like a dad – he’s more slippers than sliders.

“That’s as good a day as we’ve ever had,” Doyle said afterwards.

But more followed. In early December they won the Leinster intermediate title. Doyle posted a video online afterwards of the team bus – young lads draining bottles of Blue Wicked and cans of Corona. Old enough to be their dad, but still good enough to be their peer.

His only previous provincial medal was picked up way back in 2000 when Kildare won Leinster. Now, 23 years on, he’s doubled his collection.

And should Allenwood win their All-Ireland semi-final, they would be travelling to Croke Park for the decider. Johnny Doyle back on Broadway, one last time. What a show it would be.