JP McManus to donate €1m to every GAA county board in massive boost to clubs

Limerick billionaire JP McManus is to donate €1m to every GAA county board in the country. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

The Gaelic games family is primed for a remarkable cash boost following the latest donation from Limerick billionaire JP McManus.

News broke this morning that the long-time backer of Limerick GAA is to donate €1 million to each county in Ireland, to be distributed equally among the GAA, LGFA and Camogie organisations.

McManus made a similar gesture five years ago when he paid out €100,000 to every GAA county board, a gesture that left him with a €3.2 million bill.

His latest act of benevolence will dwarf that 2018 gesture and will come as a massive pre-Christmas bonus to cash-strapped boards around the country.

Limerick GAA has confirmed in a statement that they received the €1 million donation from the McManus family. The South Liberties man is the county’s honorary president and, according to the statement, has directed that the funding be distributed ‘evenly to the GAA, Camogie and Ladies Football clubs within the county’.

“Clubs have this morning been notified of the news,” read the statement. “The funds which will be distributed before Christmas will greatly help clubs as they prepare their plans for the 2024 season.”

Limerick GAA chairman Séamus McNamara said that it was an ‘exceptionally generous donation’.

“The clubs are the bedrock of the GAA and this will help in a time when costs are increasing for clubs to manage their funds,” said McNamara. “We are exceptionally grateful to JP, Noreen & all the McManus family for this fantastic donation.”

News of the McManus gesture was initially reported on Extra.ie and counties are praying that the payments materialise with one county chairman stating that, if true, the gesture would amount to ‘all our Christmases coming at once’.

Presuming that the money is distributed between clubs again, as it was in 2018, the smallest counties with the fewest clubs will benefit most. It will also come as a massive bonus for LGFA and Camogie units.