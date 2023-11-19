Kerry star scoops TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year award

Kerry's Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh and Leah Caffrey of Dublin in action. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Kerry star Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh was named as the 2023 TG4 Senior Players’ Player of the Year at the annual All Star banquet at The Bonnington Dublin Hotel on Saturday night.

The coveted individual accolade capped a memorable night for the 32-year-old Corca Dhuibhne player, who also collected a fourth TG4 All Star award, to add to her previous successes in 2012, 2013 and 2022.

Ní Mhuircheartaigh finished as leading scorer in the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Championship with a haul of 3-31, including 1-7 in the Final against Dublin on Sunday August 13th.

For the Senior Players’ Player of the Year award, Ní Mhuircheartaigh held off stiff competition from Dublin duo Leah Caffrey and Jennifer Dunne to win the award which was voted on by fellow intercounty players.

READ MORE

The 2023 TG4 Intermediate Players’ Player of the Year award, meanwhile, went to Kildare forward Róisín Byrne.

Kildare's Róisín Byrne and Gráinne Harvey of Clare at close quarters. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

All-Ireland senior champions Dublin led the way with eight representatives on the 2023 All Star team.

Dublin’s haul eclipses their previous all-time best of seven players on the annual selection, which was achieved twice in 2018 and 2019.

Dublin’s eight winners are goalkeeper Abby Shiels, defenders Leah Caffrey, Lauren Magee and Martha Byrne, midfielder Jennifer Dunne, and forwards Orlagh Nolan, Hannah Tyrrell and Carla Rowe.

Tyrrell was named Player of the Match in the 2023 TG4 All-Ireland Senior Final, as Rowe had the honour of lifting the Brendan Martin Cup as team captain.

Kerry picked up five awards, namely defenders Eilís Lynch and Cáit Lynch, midfielder Lorraine Scanlon, and forwards Niamh Carmody and Ní Mhuircheartaigh.

Cork forward Ciara O’Sullivan and Mayo defender Danielle Caldwell also received gongs.

2023 TG4 Ladies Football All-Star team

Goalkeeper: Abby Shiels (Dublin)

Full-back line: Eilís Lynch (Kerry); Leah Caffrey (Dublin); Danielle Caldwell (Mayo)

Half-back-line: Lauren Magee (Dublin); Martha Byrne (Dublin); Cáit Lynch (Kerry)

Midfield: Jennifer Dunne (Dublin); Lorraine Scanlon (Kerry)

Half-forward line: Niamh Carmody (Kerry); Orlagh Nolan (Dublin); Ciara O’Sullivan (Cork)

Full-forward line: Hannah Tyrrell (Dublin); Carla Rowe (Dublin); Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh (Kerry)