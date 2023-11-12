Prolific Jack Sheridan helps Naas survive late onslaught to overcome Camross

Camross (Laois) 1-17 Naas (Kildare) 2-17

Naas will march on in the Leinster senior hurling championship at the expense of Camross after defeating the Laois champions in O’Moore Park.

The five-in-a-row Kildare champions looked to have the game under wraps after half-time as they held a six-point lead and after a rocky start they had the measure of the hosts.

Jack Sheridan shot the lights out for Naas in the first half and had 1-7 scored by the break, but Camross marksman Zane Keenan took the mantle in the second half as he hit 1-5, including a rocket of a 21-metre free to set up a late showdown.

The first half was littered with frees at both ends as the sides struggled with tough conditions underfoot and Camross scored just one from play in the opening 30 minutes.

Naas were more efficient at the other end and Sheridan’s 18th minute goal along with points from Cian Boran and Brian Byrne gave them a six-point advantage.

The hosts found their range in the second half and despite a strong rally from Naas after a Brian Byrne goal, points from Tomas Keyes got them back to within three late on.

Naas had to survive a five minute inury-time onslaught, but Cormac Gallagher and his defensive lines held strong until the full time whistle came.

Camross: T Doran; D Duggan, C Cuddy, J Phelan; E Dowling, E Gaughan, T Cuddy; D Palmer, O Phelan; A Collier, L Delaney (0-1), Z Keenan (1-13 1-11 frees, 0-1 sideline); T Keyes (0-3), M Dowling, D Delaney. Subs: C Collier for O Phelan (38), G Burke for Delaney (41), L Burke for Gaughan (48), O Bennett for A Collier (56)

Naas: C Gallagher; J McKeon, R Kelly, P O’Donoghue; H Carroll, S Gainey, K Whelan; R Boran, S Leacy (0-1); C Boran, K Aherne (0-1), F O’Sullivan; B Byrne (1-1), J Sheridan (1-10 0-8 frees, 0-1 65), C Boran (0-3). Subs: J Burke (0-1) for O’Sullivan (39), C Dowling for Aherne (62)

Referee: Caymon Flynn (Westmeath)