Club GAA previews: Busy weekend with quarter-finals in all provinces

Saturday

Ulster SFC quarter-final

Trillick (Tyrone) v Crossmaglen Rangers (Armagh), Healy Park, 7.15 [Live, RTÉ2] – Trillick surprised a lot of people in their shutout of Errigal Ciarán’s back-to-back ambitions in the Tyrone final. Jody Gormley’s team has overcome the loss of elder statesman Mattie Donnelly to long-term injury but rallied with a brilliant defensive performance in curtailing the Canavans in the county final with Daniel Donnelly and Rory Brennan excellent. More of the same will be required against a Crossmaglen team, captained by Jamie Clarke and featuring such talent as the O’Neills, Rian and Oisín and Cian McConville. Cross haven’t been the force of old in recent years but they are tighter defensively and have enough experience and talent to get the job done here.

Verdict: Crossmaglen

Connacht SFC quarter-final

Ballina Stephenites (Mayo) v Fulham Irish (London), Hastings Insurance MacHale Park, 6.0 – Ballina are out of Mayo for the first time in 16 years and are the county’s most recent All-Ireland winners. This shouldn’t be overly taxing although Fulham played well defensively in the London final and were better in attack than the three-point margin suggested.

Verdict: Ballina

Sunday

Ulster SFC quarter-finals

Kilcoo Owen Roes (Down) v Scotstown (Monaghan), Páirc Esler, Newry, 3.15 [Live, TG4] – A year ago Kilcoo dealt with Scotstown’s predecessors, Ballybay by double scores, proving too quick and well stocked. Scotstown should do better because that are experienced – albeit without being proficient – at this level and have quality players around the field. Jack McCarron was very good in the county final and brings a threat – but not an isolated one, as 10 different scorers indicate – whereas elsewhere there is solidity in Rory Beggan and Darren Hughes. Kilcoo were emphatic winners over Derrygonnelly and may find the Monaghan side hard to discomfort even though their well practised game and level of performance should prove too good.

Verdict: Kilcoo

Watty Graham’s Glen (Derry) v Erins Own Cargin (Antrim), Celtic Park, 3.0 – The champions make the short trip to Cargin to face familiar opponents, who they only finally put away last year with a late penalty. The Antrim champions are a decent team with good performers, such as two-goal Conhuir Johnston and Tomás McCann. Glen however occupy a different level and with Ciaran McFaul back, look better than last year. Eunan Mulholland was excellent in the county final and they should improve on last year’s margin.

Verdict: Glen

Gowna (Cavan) v Naomh Conaill (Donegal), Kingspan Breffni, 4.30 – The Donegal champions didn’t cover themselves in glory last year but are back for another shot at Ulster. They travel to take Gowna but with the reassurance that Cavan teams have a dire record in this championship and that last year was an aberration for the Glenties club, who have been in two provincial finals in recent years. Gowna are a young side who comfortably won the county but the visitors’ experience can help them prevail.

Verdict: Naomh Conaill

Leinster SHC quarter-finals

The umpire signals a goal for Kilcormac-Kiloughey in the Offaly county final victory over Shinrone. Photograph: Ashley Cahill/Inpho

Naomh Éanna (Wexford) v Kilcormac-Killoughey (Offaly, Chadwicks Wexford Park, 1.30 [Live, TG4] – The problem for Wexford clubs bridging the long gap between county final and provincial opener is that they have probably been playing football in the meantime. Despite that, Naomh Éanna are reportedly in good hurling shape but this quarter-final will be a challenge. Kilcormac-Killoughey have promoted a couple of star minors, who have helped to improve the side. Brecon Kavanagh has been excellent at corner back and if Adam Screeney has been a little understated by his standards, he’s still a lethal forward. Conor McDonald was in top form in the Wexford final and his rampaging display inspired the team to get back in the match after a pallid start.

Verdict: Kilcormac-Killoughey

Raharney (Westmeath) v Na Fianna (Dublin), TEG Cusack Park, 2.0 – Na Fianna are competing in Leinster for the first time but, given the scale of their domination in Dublin, they could give Leinster a rattle given they are on the right side of the draw. Raharney have a big scoring threat in county forward Killian Doyle and he is scheduled for a battle with returned Dublin veteran Liam Rushe.

Verdict: Na Fianna

Camross (Laois) v Naas (Kildare), Laois Hire O’Moore Park, 3.0 – Mossy Keyes was in hot form in the Laois final, hitting 3-6 from play. Camross though have their work cut out against a Naas team, who have come to dominate Kildare and have plenty of experience in the club championship, putting ultimate All-Ireland winners Ballyhale through the wringer at times a year ago. Camross haven’t been in the province for five years.

Verdict: Naas

Mount Leinster Rangers (Carlow) v O’Loughlin Gaels (Kilkenny), Netwatch Cullen Park, 3.30 – O’Loughlin Gaels are heirs to the Kilkenny tradition, appropriately given they are the only provincial winners apart from Ballyhale in the past 17 years. MLR famously won Leinster 10 years ago but haven’t had much purchase since then. Furthermore, they haven’t hurled competitively since the county final in August whereas their opponents took down the All-Ireland champions two weeks ago.

Verdict: O’Loughlin Gaels

Connacht SFC quarter-final

St Brigid’s (Roscommon) v Coolera Strandhill (Sligo), Dr Hyde Park, 2.0 – Despite an underwhelming county final win over Boyle, Brigid’s have the firepower and know-how to deal with the Sligo champions, who haven’t been in the championship for 18 years.

Verdict: St Brigid’s

Munster SFC quarter-finals

Clonmel Commercials (Tipperary) v Newcastle West (Limerick), FBD Semple Stadium, 1.30 – Despite their short-odds favouritism, Clonmel lost to these opponents a year ago. It was a surprise but thoroughly merited victory with Cian Sheehan excellent in the half forwards. NCW were a lot more economical, which proved significant. Clonmel have however probably learned form the experience.

Verdict: Clonmel

Castlehaven (Cork) v Cratloe (Clare), NB Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30 – This has been moved to Páirc Uí Chaoimh after the bad weather forecast ruled out Castlehaven’s home pitch. The Cork champions were steered to the title by the Hurley brothers, both in sharp scoring form. Cratloe are however a useful outfit under the astute guidance of Colm Collins. They eased to victory in the county final without hitting top gear and will need to be fully tuned in here. Cathal McInerney emulated the Hurleys in producing a match-winning performance and clearly will be a threat to the West Cork team. Cratloe also have the collective strength to stay in the match and in what will hardly be a free scoring environment, that could spell an upset. More likely though that the Cork champions advance.

Verdict: Castlehaven