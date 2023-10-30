Former Galway hurler Jimmy Duggan dies aged 93

Former Galway hurler Jimmy Duggan has died at the age of 93. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Galway GAA is mourning the death of one of its most stylish hurlers Jimmy Duggan, who has passed away at the age of 93.

The Liam Mellows clubman won a national league medal with Galway in 1951 and featured in three losing All-Ireland senior final defeats in 1953, 1955 and 1958.

Part of a renowned hurling family who lived across the road from the Sportsground on College Road in Galway city, his brothers Seanie and Paddy ‘Mogan’ Duggan also played for Galway for long periods.

Jimmy Duggan was renowned as a fast, light and agile hurler whose stickwork saw him selected on several Rest of Ireland sides during his 15 years playing senior intercounty hurling, while he was also one of four hurlers chosen in 1965 — Christy Ring, Offaly’s Paddy Molloy and Tom Neville from Wexford were the others — for Cardinal Cushing Games on a promotional tour to New York, Boston and Connecticut in 1965.

Duggan enjoyed considerable success with Liam Mellows, winning Galway titles in 1954, 1955, 1968 and 1970 and was thrilled to see them bridge the gap to that success when they won their ninth crown in 2017.

Duggan also became an accomplished referee during his playing days and refereed the 1964 All-Ireland minor final, the 1965 All-Ireland under-21 decider and the 1966 Railway Cup final.

He was heavily involved in the promotion of underage hurling in the city and county and held numerous officer roles in divisional boards and at county level and served as vice-chairman of the Galway County Board for a period.

Duggan was a familiar sight still serving as a steward on matchdays at Pearse Stadium up to a few years ago.

He will repose at Irwin’s Funeral Home in Galway city on Tuesday from 3-6pm, his funeral mass will take place at St Patrick’s Church, Forster Street on Wednesday at 11am and he will be laid to rest afterwards at Forthill Cemetery.