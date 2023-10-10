Gaelic Games

John Kiely to stay on as Limerick manager for 2024

One-year extension given to Kiely who has guided the county to five All-Ireland titles

John Kiely will aim to once again defend Limerick's All-Ireland crown after signing on to manage the county for another year. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Gordon Manning
Tue Oct 10 2023 - 22:04

John Kiely has been reappointed as Limerick senior hurling manager.

Kiely, who has guided the county to five All-Ireland senior hurling titles since taking charge ahead of the 2017 season, will remain at the helm for 2024.

At a meeting of the Limerick County Board on Tuesday night, Kiely was given a one-year extension to lead the Treaty County’s charge for an unprecedented fifth consecutive All-Ireland SHC.

It was also confirmed at the meeting that sports psychologist Caroline Currid would not be part of the management team in 2024.

Gordon Manning is a sports journalist, specialising in Gaelic games, with The Irish Times

