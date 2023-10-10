GPA again calls for preseason intercounty competitions to be discontinued

A motion will go before the GPA’s Annual General Meeting on Saturday calling for the preseason intercounty competitions to be discontinued.

It is one of five proposals that will be tabled at the meeting in the Midlands Hotel in Portlaoise this weekend.

The motion on the pre-season competitions has been submitted by the GPA’s National Executive Committee, and if backed by the association’s membership it would increase the spotlight on the practicalities of continuing with the likes of the O’Byrne Cup, McKenna Cup, FBD League, McGrath Cup, Munster SHL, and Walsh Cup.

“An adequate pre-season window is required post return-to play date in late November,” states the GPA in their rationale behind the proposal to remove the pre-National League competitions.

READ MORE

“Starting competitive games in early January does not facilitate an effective graduated increase in training load, ahead of the League. Driving pressure to return to training before the official sanctioned date and increasing cumulative demand on players across the calendar year.”

It is not the first time they have questioned the preseason competitions, while three years ago GAA’s Fixtures Task Force Calendar Review Committee also called for them to be abolished. However, there was pushback from the provincial councils at the time and ultimately Central Council voted to retain them.

Among the other motions on the clár this Saturday is a proposal drawn up by Clare hurler Shane O’Donnell, who believes there should be better insurance cover for players who suffer injury while playing. O’Donnell has spoken openly in the recent past about his recovery from a concussion injury.

The motion states: “Players propose that the GPA call on GAA/LGFA/Camogie Association for improved injury coverage, addressing the inadequacy of the current insurance in safeguarding inter-county players from financial loss.”

There is also a motion calling for one extra GPA representative to be permitted on the GAA’s Central Council, looking to increase the figure from one to two.

“The GPA advocates for the inclusion of a female GPA member to be added to the Central Council, emphasising the previous appeal for a female representative during the Central Council review,” states the GPA.

The GPA can submit one motion to the GAA’s Annual Congress, but that proposal doesn’t necessarily have to be one arising from the association’s AGM.