Derek Lyng and Henry Shefflin to stay on as Kilkenny and Galway managers

Derek Lyng will stay on as Kilkenny manager for another year. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Derek Lyng will remain Kilkenny senior hurling manager for 2024.

Lyng guided his native county to an All-Ireland senior hurling final against Limerick this year, in what was his first season at the helm having succeeded Brian Cody as manager of the Cats.

Lyng was given a three-year term last August and Kilkenny chiefs on Monday night backed the management team to remain in place for next season.

Kilkenny GAA stated: “At this evening’s County Board Meeting in UPMC Nowlan Park, Derek Lyng was ratified as Kilkenny Manager for the 2024 season. Peter Barry, Michael Rice, Conor Phelan and Peter O’Donovan continue as selectors.

“Kilkenny GAA wishes Derek and his team the very best for the season ahead!”

Henry Shefflin has also extended his stay as Galway boss until 2025. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

It is also understood Henry Shefflin’s term as Galway manager has been extended to 2025.